iPhone 17 price drop by Rs 6,510 on THIS platform; Is it worth it?

The iPhone 17 was launched in September last year as the standard model in Apple’s latest lineup. While the Pro models usually grab most of the attention, the base iPhone 17 has been a more practical option for those who want the new features without spending close to Rs 1.5 lakh. Also Read: 7 best iPhones to buy right now in 2026

Now, even without any major sale season, the price of the iPhone 17 has started to fall. especially on platforms like Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital. Where should you buy it? Before that, should you even buy it? Know all the details here. Also Read: Vijay Sales iPhone Sale: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16e, iPhone 17 price drop announced

iPhone 17 price cut and offers on Vijay Sales

At launch, the iPhone 17 was priced starting at around Rs 82,900 for the base variant of 256GB storage. Right now, Vijay Sales is offering the iPhone 17 with a flat discount of Rs. 2,510. That means, you can get it for Rs 80,390.

On top of the price cut, there are bank offers in place. With HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, you can get an additional discount of Rs 4000, which brings the effective price down further Rs 76,390. Even the HDBC bank credit card holders can get a flat discount of Rs 4500.

There’s also an exchange option available. If you have an older iPhone or even an Android device, you can trade it in to reduce the cost. However, the final value depends on the device condition, but this is where the real savings can add up. So, it’s a combination of price drop + bank offer + exchange.

iPhone 17 deal on Reliance Digital

Similarly, the iPhone 17’s price has been reduced to Rs 80,990 for the 256GB storage variant on Reliance Digital. However, there is neither a card offer nor an exchange deal option to further make the deal sweeter.

Platform Listed Price Bank Offer Effective Price Vijay Sales Rs 80,390 Rs 4,000 (HDFC EMI) / Rs 4,500 (HDFC CC) Rs 76,390 Reliance Digital Rs 80,990 No Rs 80,990 Flipkart Rs 82,900 Rs 4,000 (Axis/SBI CC) Rs 78,900 Amazon Not available — — Croma Rs 82,900 No Rs 82,900 Apple Store Rs 82,900 No Rs 82,900

iPhone 17: What does it offer?

The iPhone 17 comes with Apple’s latest A19 chipset. On the front, you get a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for the first time. Plus, the battery is said to offer up to 30 hours of video playback. The iPhone 17 sticks to a dual-camera setup of 48MP each, while the front features an 18MP selfie camera, which is a notable upgrade over the 12MP so far.

iPhone 17: Should you buy it ?

This is the real question. The current deal doesn’t suddenly make the iPhone 17 “cheap,” but it does make it easier to justify. If you were already planning to upgrade to a newer iPhone, this is a decent entry point. However, if you’re looking at pure value, you might want to compare a few options, such as the iPhone 16, which is still available at a lower price and not too far behind in real-world usage.

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Note, premium Android options such as OnePlus 15, Samsung Galaxy S26, and even iQOO 15 in the same price range offer higher refresh rate displays and faster charging. So it really comes down to what matters more – iOS experience or overall specs.