Google reportedly delays release of fully custom phone chip until 2025

Alphabet Inc’s Google has delayed the release of a fully custom chip for its Pixel smartphones until 2025, The Information reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter. Google originally planned to release the chip, internally called Redondo, next year to replace the semi-custom chips it currently designs with Samsung Electronics, the report said.

Google launched its first custom chip Tensor with Pixel 6 in 2021, but it was only a semi-custom chip. In the following year, i.e., in 2022, Google continued with the same technology for the second generation of Tensor chip called Tensor G2, which powers the Pixel 7 duo, Pixel 7a, and Pixel Fold. Reports were rife that with the third generation, Google may finally be able to move to a fully custom chip.

The tech giant will also switch from Samsung to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) for making the chips, called Tensors, according to The Information. The world’s largest contract chipmaker counts companies such as Apple and Nvidia among its customers.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while TSMC declined to comment.

Google will stick with Samsung for another year and wait until 2025 to introduce a fully custom design chip, internally code-named Laguna, according to The Information. The Laguna chip will be based on TSMC’s 3-nanometer manufacturing process, currently the world’s most advanced chipmaking process, the report added. Google is placing bets on the fully-custom chip as it looks to take on Apple, which has made significant strides in custom chip development. In addition to manufacturing A-series chips, Apple has finished the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon chips.

— Written with inputs from Reuters