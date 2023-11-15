comscore
English | हिंदी
15 Nov, 2023 | Wednesday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google pays 36 percent of Safari revenue to Apple, reveals Sundar Pichai

Google pays 36 percent of Safari revenue to Apple, reveals Sundar Pichai

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed that Google pays 36 percent of Safari search engine revenue to Apple.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Nov 15, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

sunder pichai
sunder pichai

Story Highlights

  • Google has revealed how much it pays Apple for Safari search engine revenue.
  • The company pays Apple 36 percent of Safari search engine revenue, as per an agreement.
  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed the same during an interrogation for a lawsuit filed by Epic Games.

Google is paying Apple 36 per cent of Safari search engine revenue under the terms of a default search agreement, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed.

READ MORE
Google Drive hacks: How to use Google Drive offline mode on mobile, computer

Testifying in a lawsuit filed against Google by Fortnite developer Epic Games in Washington, DC, Pichai on Tuesday confirmed the deal details presented by a Google witness in the case are accurate, reports CNBC.

READ MORE
Gmail testing chat-like message box on new emails for Android users

An attorney for Epic asked Pichai if the detail presented by Google’s witness was accurate.

READ MORE
Google Pixel Car Crash Detection feature now available in India: Here's how to enable it

“That’s correct,” Pichai responded.

About the Samsung deal, Pichai told the court that “it’s like apples and oranges”.

The Google CEO added that the deals sometimes pay carriers.

He later said that Google competes “fiercely with Apple.”

“The attorney for Epic also asked Pichai about the exact dollar amount it pays to Apple, to which Pichai said it was over $10 billion. But the attorney pushed back, contending the figure is actually $18 billion,” the report mentioned.

Apart from Epic Games, Alphabet (Google’s parent company) is facing two separate US Justice Department lawsuits related to alleged anti-competitive behaviour.

Epic is arguing that Google’s monopolistic control on its Google Play Store for Android smartphones violates both state and federal antitrust laws.

Meanwhile, Google offered a $147 million deal to game developer Epic Games to launch its popular game Fortnite on Google Play store, the tech giant had earlier told the court.

Google has been defending its 30 per cent cut on transactions for apps via its Play store.

— IANS

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Tags

AlphabetGoogle

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language