comscore Google, Meta file lawsuit against S. Korean data protection watchdog's ruling
News

Google, Meta file lawsuit against S. Korean data protection watchdog's ruling

News

Google and Meta Platforms have filed a lawsuit against a ruling by the South Korean data protection watchdog.

Highlights

  • The legal action by the two US companies came after the PIPC.
  • PIPC also ordered Google and Meta to inform their users clearly.
  • The fines marked the highest amount ever imposed for alleged violations.
facebook

Google, Meta file lawsuit against S. Korean data protection watchdog's ruling

Google and Meta Platforms have filed a lawsuit against a ruling by the South Korean data protection watchdog to fine the global tech giants for illegally collecting personal data here, industry sources said. According to Yonhap news agency, the legal action by the two US companies came after the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) decided in September last year to slap a combined fine of 100 billion won (US$77.2 million) on them for collecting personal information without users’ consent and using it for personalized online advertising and other purposes. Also Read - International Women's Day: Google honours women supporting each other with doodle on Women's day

The fines marked the highest amount ever imposed for alleged violations of the personal information protection law. The PIPC also ordered Google and Meta inform their users clearly and simply, and get their consent if they are to gather or use user behavior data on websites or applications outside of their own platforms. Also Read - YouTube is removing ads from videos starting April 6: Here’s why you should care

But Google and Meta have expressed regrets over the regulatory decision, claiming it is operators of websites and applications, not platform operators like themselves, who are supposed to receive legitimate consent in the process of collecting information from users visiting the websites and using apps. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale: Check top deals on iPhone 14, Nothing Phone (1) and more

Meanwhile, Meta said that it took down over 24.9 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 7.5 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in January in India.

Between January 1-31, Facebook received 700 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and said that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 338 cases.

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc, said Meta in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2023 10:42 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Google, Meta file lawsuit against S. Korean data protection watchdog's ruling

International Women's Day: Google honours women supporting each other with doodle on Women's day

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus may feature Dynamic Island on display

Apple fixes Siri remote bug with new tvOS update

Apple s iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus turn Yellow: Check details

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Realme may not launch a foldable phone, but a Flip may be considered: Interview

UPI Lite to be available on iOS in the two-three weeks: Paytm's Shreyas Srinivasan

HMD Global to launch new C-series smartphones in India soon

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone
Users of WhatsApp may be able to

Tech Updates/ launch

Users of WhatsApp may be able to "Mute Calls" Unknown Phone numbers
Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging

Tech Updates/ launch

Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging
Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays