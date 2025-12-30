Google May Soon Let Gmail Users Change Their Email Addresses for the First Time Ever

Google is reportedly planning a major change for Gmail users: the ability to modify their email addresses. While this feature is common among other email providers like Outlook and Proton Mail, Gmail has traditionally restricted users from changing their addresses. The upcoming update, currently rolling out gradually, could significantly improve account flexibility while also raising security considerations.

How the Gmail Address Change Will Work

According to a recently leaked Google support document, users will be able to change the last part of their Gmail address while keeping the core account intact. Each Gmail account can undergo this change once every 12 months, with a maximum of three changes allowed in total. Both the old and new email addresses will remain active, meaning users can receive messages at either address.

This change is expected to be available globally, though Google has yet to make an official announcement. It represents a long-awaited update for users who want to update their email addresses for personal or professional reasons without creating an entirely new Gmail account.

Security Risks and Phishing Alerts

While the update is convenient, it also opens a door for potential security risks. Hackers and cybercriminals may attempt to exploit users eager to change their Gmail addresses. Social engineering and phishing attacks could be disguised as notifications prompting users to click links for changing their address.

Experts strongly advise users to rely only on official Google channels for any Gmail address modifications. Clicking on unverified links could lead to credential theft and unauthorized access to Google accounts, which include Gmail, Google Drive, YouTube, and other services.

Google Chrome and Privacy Updates

In addition to Gmail, Google is working on updates for Chrome that strengthen user privacy. The upcoming Global Privacy Control (GPC) feature will legally require websites to respect user data preferences. Unlike the existing Do Not Track (DNT) option, which websites can ignore, GPC will enforce compliance under laws such as the Opt Me Out Act effective January 2027 in California.

This dual approach of enhancing Gmail flexibility and reinforcing Chrome privacy—signals Google’s commitment to balancing usability with security. Users may soon enjoy more control over their email addresses while simultaneously benefiting from legally enforced privacy protections while browsing.