Google makes Project Starline simpler with new prototype that isn't a big booth

When Google unveiled Project Starline, it demonstrated a highly advanced way of video calling. It involved a giant video chat booth facilitated by an array of infrared cameras. It was, however, limited to a select few places where the hardware could be installed. At the Google I/O 2023, the company announced what could be a more feasible version of Project Starline. It announced a new, smaller version of Project Starline 3D telepresence technology that eliminates the need for a giant video booth.

According to Project Starline's general manager, Andrew Nartker, the new Project Starline uses the new AI techniques that only require a few standard cameras to create higher quality, lifelike 3D images. "Thanks to these advancements, our prototype now resembles a more traditional video conferencing system — going from the size of a restaurant booth to a flat-screen TV — that's more deployable and accessible," said Nartker.

This is dramatically different from the earlier Project Starline prototypes that took up an entire room. Not only the space but the older technology required infrared light emitters and special cameras to form a live 3D model. The new technology uses just a large-screen TV resembling a more traditional video conferencing system.

The prototypes shared with Salesforce, T-Mobile, and WeWork as part of early access programme, Google says it saw “promising results.” “Project Starline has the potential to help create authentic and immersive connections that foster deeper relationships with both our employees and customers, enhance trust and transparency, and drive productivity and efficiency,” said Andy White, senior vice president of Business Technology at Salesforce.

Google has not shared much about the new Project Starline, but it is confident that the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will help Google make its telepresence technology more accessible as it removes the size and complexity barrier of the old system. “With Project Starline, we’re getting closer to a world where distance is no longer a barrier to connection. Our newest prototype is our latest step toward this goal — allowing us to help more people feel connected, no matter where they are.”