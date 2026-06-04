Google launches Dreambeans: An AI app that turns your activity into personalised stories

Google has introduced a new experimental AI app called Dreambeans through its Google Labs division. While most AI tools wait for users to ask a question, Dreambeans is designed to do something a little different. It looks at information from various Google services and puts together a collection of personalised stories for users every day. Also Read: Lumio Vision 9 55-inch (2026) First Impressions: Still One of the Fastest Google TVs Around

With a user’s permission, the app can access information from services such as Gmail, Calendar, Photos, YouTube, and Search History using Google’s Personal Intelligence technology. The idea is to surface useful suggestions, reminders, and recommendations that might otherwise get lost across different apps and services. Also Read: Anthropic expands Claude Mythos access worldwide, adds India and 14 other countries

How Dreambeans works

Dreambeans connects to the Google services a user chooses and looks at the information available across them to create personalised daily stories. Based on that information, it creates a limited number of illustrated stories each day. Also Read: Google's plan to release 32 millions of mosquitoes isn't what you think

For example, if you recently booked a trip and received the confirmation in Gmail, Dreambeans could surface travel suggestions, nearby places to visit, or other information related to that journey. If there is an upcoming event saved in Google Calendar, it could provide recommendations connected to that event. Similarly, information from YouTube viewing habits, Photos, or Search history may be used to generate stories based on personal interests.

Google says each story comes with its own AI-generated illustration and is designed to offer ideas, recommendations, or information relevant to the user.

Unlike social media feeds that keep refreshing endlessly, Dreambeans only generates a fixed number of stories each day.

Designed to reduce endless scrolling

One of the more interesting parts of Dreambeans is that Google is positioning it as an alternative to endless scrolling.

One thing that sets it apart is that it doesn’t keep feeding users endless content. Instead, Google says the app delivers a limited set of stories each day, usually around 10 to 14. The idea is to give users a quick collection of useful updates, recommendations, and ideas rather than encouraging them to spend more time scrolling through their phones.

If a story catches your attention, you can open it and explore more information gathered from across the web. The app can also suggest related places, activities, events, or topics based on the original recommendation.

Users can save stories to a personal library and revisit them later if needed.

Users can choose what data is connected

Google says Dreambeans requires at least one connected Google service to function, but users can decide which apps they want to link.

Someone may choose to connect Gmail and Calendar while leaving Photos or Search History disconnected. Users can also provide feedback on recommendations so the app can improve future story suggestions.

According to information shared by Google, choices made inside Dreambeans remain separate from settings used in other Google AI products.

Availability

Dreambeans is currently rolling out to eligible Google AI Ultra subscribers in the United States on Android and iOS. Google has also opened a waitlist for users with personal Google accounts who want to try the app when access expands.

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The app is currently being offered as an experiment through Google Labs, which means its features could continue to evolve over time.