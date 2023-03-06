comscore Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Chrome.
Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Chrome.

Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Chrome that will show users how much memory each tab uses.

Highlights

  • This feature will be helpful for users when they have opened multiple tabs.
  • Google recently introduced new features for Android and WearOS devices.
  • Chrome will allow users to erase the last 15 minutes of browsing data.
Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Chrome.

Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Chrome that will show users how much memory each tab is using. The information was shared by Chrome expert Leopeva64 on Twitter, reports Android Police. The new feature will let users know specific memory usage for every open tab when they place the cursor on it. Also Read - Google removed over 7,500 YouTube channels linked to malicious operations

This feature will be helpful for users when they have opened multiple tabs, as it will help them decide which tabs to close. Last month, the tech giant rolled out the Memory and Energy Saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chromebooks. Also Read - Google plans to roll out fall detection feature on all Pixel watches

Chrome’s Memory Saver automatically “frees up memory from inactive tabs” to give other pages and apps on users’ computers more resources. And, with Energy Saver, “Chrome conserves battery power by limiting background activity and visual effects”. Also Read - Google at MWC 2023: How to connect Chromebook with Bluetooth headphones

Meanwhile, it was reported that the company was working on a new feature for Chrome that will allow users to erase the last 15 minutes of browsing data, on Android.

Google recently introduced new features for Android and WearOS devices, including the ability to increase the size of content by up to 300 percent on Chrome for Android. According to the company, the new updates will improve connectivity, productivity, accessibility, and fun across devices. Google made the announcement at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, taking place in Barcelona, Spain.

Soon, the Google Keep single note widget will help users swiftly manage their notes and check off to-do lists right from their Home screen, the tech giant said in a blog post. “And if you have your Wear OS by Google smartwatch handy, Google Keep is introducing two new shortcuts that can help you create notes and to-do lists with a simple tap on your watch face.”

Moreover, users can now use a stylus or touch the screen to annotate PDFs in the Google Drive app for Android. The company further mentioned that Google Meet now offers noise cancellation during calls on more Android mobile devices.

  • Published Date: March 6, 2023 8:42 PM IST
