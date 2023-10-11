Google users can now use passkeys as their default login option across their personal Google Accounts. Passkeys are a simpler and safer alternative to passwords, which can be used to sign into apps and websites. They let users sign in the same way they unlock their smartphones by using a fingerprint, a face scan or a screen lock PIN. The tech giant announced the support for passkeys earlier this year as a more secure way for users to sign into their accounts online. The company has now further expanded the accessibility of passkeys and they are now available as the default login option across personal Google Accounts.

Users now signing in to their account will see prompts to create and use passkeys. They will also see a “Skip password when possible” toggle in their Google Account settings to simplify their future sign-ins.

“We’ve received really positive feedback from our users, so today we’re making passkeys even more accessible by offering them as the default option across personal Google Accounts,” Google’s Sriram Karra wrote in a blog post.

Google said that passkeys are 40 percent faster than passwords and are more secure as they rely on a type of cryptography. However, the company said that is not removing passwords completely and they will remain as a login option for a “ little while” but did not give any exact time frame. People can use passwords to sign in and can even opt-out of passkeys by disabling “Skip password when possible”.

“We’ve found that one of the most immediate benefits of passkeys is that they spare people the headache of remembering all those numbers and special characters in passwords. They’re also phishing resistant,” Google said.

Google also said that since the launch of passkeys earlier this year, people have used passkeys on apps like YouTube, Search and Maps and companies such as Uber and eBay have also enabled passkeys with WhatsApp compatibility coming soon.

If you find passkeys interesting and want to use them in your personal Google Accounts, we have a step-by-step guide where you can learn how to set up and use passkeys on your personal Google Accounts.

