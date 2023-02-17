Google India sacks 400 employees from various operations

Google India has terminated more than 400 employees and some of the impacted workers took to LinkedIn to share their plight. The layoffs at Google India were part of the larger job cuts that impacted 12,000 workers globally at the company. The Hindu Business Line was first to report about the layoffs at Google India that happened on February 16. Also Read - Indian-American Neal Mohan is new YouTube CEO: All you need to know about him

Kamal Dave, an account manager at Google’s Gurugram office, wrote on LinkedIn: “I was a part of Google India Layoffs yesterday. At Google my energies were focused on delivering Digital marketing Goals for multiple industries at the top of their food chain in India as a strategic key account manager/consultant”. Also Read - Google adds new features to Chrome on Android

“I am looking for a new role and would appreciate your support. Thank you in advance for any connections, advice, or opportunities you can offer,” Dave posted. Another Google India employee, who survived the layoffs, said it “is really difficult to see them (colleagues) go through this”. Also Read - Google releases Privacy Sandbox Beta on Android 13 devices for ad-tracking

“It is even more difficult, as you don’t know how to talk to them, what to say,” the employee added. Employees, who survived the recent layoffs at Google, are worried and have demanded assurances that their jobs are not next to be axed by the company during a recent all-hands meeting with top bosses.

Denying that the layoffs were done “randomly”, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai had said earlier that he is “deeply sorry” for reducing the workforce. In an email to employees, Pichai said he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here”. The layoffs at Google’s parent company were expected amid the deepening funding winter that has hit companies of all sizes in the global slowdown and recession fears, reports IANS.

More than 17,400 employees in the tech industry have lost jobs in the month of February globally to date, with many workers in India receiving pink slips amid deepening global macroeconomic conditions. In 2023 so far, around 340 companies have laid off more than 1.10 lakh employees worldwide, and there appears to be no respite from job cuts.

Major companies which commenced layoffs this month include Yahoo, BYJU’s, GoDaddy, GitHub, eBay, Autodesk, OLX Group and others. In January, close to 1 lakh of them lost jobs in the month of January globally, dominated by companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and others, according to layoff.fyi, a website that tracks job cuts globally.

More than 3,300 tech employees lost jobs daily on an average by more than 288 companies worldwide in January alone.