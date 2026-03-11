Google is working hard toward making its AI assistant, Gemini to be eligible in all the ways in India. In a new report, the tech giant has expanded its AI assistant in Chrome with support for 8 popular Indic languages in the country. To recall, the tool was first launched in select countries in September 225. Now, it supports 8 different Indian languages. Users can check the AI assistant to be appearing as a side panel on the right side of the browser. The tool can answer questions about webpages and provide you with the contextual information that’s relevant to you. It is also available in New Zealand and Canada. Also Read: Xiaomi Watch 5 debuts with Wear OS and gesture controls: Price, specs, features

Gemini in Chrome Now Available in India

Google has officially rolled out Gemini in Chrome for Indian users. Unlike the US version, the Indian edition does not include the Auto Browse feature. That’s a sad as the feature allows Gemini to control the browser and perform tasks automatically. Nevertheless, currently Gemini in Chrome is available on desktop and iOS and only Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can utilize this feature. Also Read: These AI Tools Can Save You Hours Every Week

Gemini Supports 8 Indic Languages in Chrome

One of the striking features with the India launch is that Gemini in Chrome can now support 8 different Indic languages. These languages include Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil. This will allow users to interact with Gemini in Chrome with their preferred language. The response coming from the Gemini is powered by the company’s latest Gemini 3.1 AI model, using reasoning and intelligence to provide factually correct and accurate answers. You can ask questions about any webpage, and Gemini will draw the answers from its own knowledge base, from the page, and from the internet.

Check Out How Gemini Works in Chrome

You can easily locate Gemini in Chrome. The button appears at the top of Chrome with a sparkle icon. In addition, it also has a word ‘Ask Gemini.’ The moment you click on the option, the side panel will open on the right side of the browser. Not only Gemini can answer questions about a single page, but it will also analyze multiple open tabs, too. What’s more, it will also provide insights and summaries based on the content of the webpage.

List of New Features

On top of that, Gemini in Chrome now also includes Nano Banana 2 support, allowing users to edit and generate images directly in the side panel. You can also edit images on webpages, that too, without manually uploading them.

Security Updates

For security and privacy, the company has added extra layer of protection and protective features that will save users from risks like prompt injections and other AI-related vulnerabilities.

Key Takeaway

Google’s expansion of Gemini in Chrome in India marks a significant step for AI in the country. It means the tech giant considers as an essential market for its business. The introduction of 8 Indic languages in Gemini will allow Indian users to access an AI assistant that is both powerful and easy to use. While some features are still limited as compared to the US version, but it still offers and provide helpful answers related to image editing, research, and more. This launch highlight’s country’s growing importance in global AI market and technologies.

FAQs

Q1. What is Gemini in Chrome?

Gemini in Chrome is an AI assistant inside the Chrome browser that helps answer questions about webpages.

Q2. Is Gemini in Chrome available in India?

Yes, Google has launched Gemini in Chrome for users in India.

Q3. Which languages are supported in India?

It supports eight languages including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Q4. Where does Gemini appear in Chrome?

Gemini appears as a side panel on the right side of the browser.

Q5. Who can use Gemini in Chrome?

It is available for users with Google AI Pro and Ultra subscriptions.

Q6. Can Gemini analyze webpages?

Yes, it can understand and answer questions about the content of webpages.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Q7. Does Gemini support image editing?

Yes, it can generate and edit images using built-in AI tools.