Google Chrome is getting new updates that will improve search suggestions on mobile and desktop. It is also helping people with a poor internet connection to do searches with on-device capabilities on mobile.

Three new features incoming on Google Chrome

Starting with the ability to search even with a particularly bad internet connection. Chrome on mobile will now offer you search suggestions even when you have a bad network connection with the help of its improved on-device capabilities. This is mainly for Android and iOS devices and not on PC.

Google has confirmed that the update will also reach Incognito mode so that you receive helpful suggestions. Google has not gone into the depths of how it will make it work, but it’s coming.

The next update is for Chrome on the desktop. Chrome will now show suggestions based on what others are looking for. This means if you search for a Korean dish ‘Japchae’, Chrome will show you suggestions of other similar Korean dishes which others were looking for. This will work when you are signed into Chrome and are on a new tab on the desktop.

The third change that Google is bringing to Chrome is again to get you better and more helpful suggestions. This one is for images. So far, Chrome only showed images for search suggestions in the address bar that matched a particular product. But now, users will get to see images of other related items.

For instance, if you were searching for a Bohemian table but also had some other Bohemian items in mind. In such cases, Chrome will not just show images in search suggestions for the Bohemian table but also for other Bohemian products like a Bohemian tablecloth, a Bohemian table runner, and more.

“Previously, Chrome only displayed images for search suggestions in the address bar that matched a specific product you were looking for, such as an “Isanti dining table.” But what if you don’t have a particular table in mind, but you know you want something bohemian-inspired? On Android and iOS, Chrome will now show helpful images for broader shopping categories and products based on a simpler search, like “bohemian table,” stated the Google blog post.

This feature is coming to mobile on both Android and iOS devices. Since the features are already rolling out, you can try and check if they are available to you. The only way to do that is by actually trying the searches on the Chrome browser on mobile and desktop.