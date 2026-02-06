Indian government issues high-severity warning for Google Chrome users: Here’s what you must do

Google Chrome users must pause for a minute and check their browser version. India’s cybersecurity watchdog, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), has released a latest advisory highlighting multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome for desktop, and the risk level is marked high. Considering how widely Chrome is used across Windows, macOS, and Linux systems, this warning is not something to casually ignore.

What the advisory says

As per CERT-In’s vulnerability note CIVN-2026-0066, several security flaws have been identified in older versions of Google Chrome. These issues impact Chrome versions prior to 144.0.7559.132/.133 for Windows and Mac, and versions before 144.0.7559.132 for Linux users.

The concern here is serious. According to the advisory, these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to bypass existing security protections and execute arbitrary code on a targeted system. In simpler terms, attackers may gain control over your device if the flaw is successfully exploited.

The question is, what caused the vulnerability? CERT-In explained that the issues stem from a heap buffer overflow in libvpx and a type confusion bug in V8, which is Chrome’s JavaScript engine. Now, users don’t have to download anything suspicious for this to happen. Attackers could simply trick victims into visiting a specially crafted webpage. Once clicked, the malicious code could run in the background without obvious signs.

Google has released a fix

Google has already responded by pushing an update to the Chrome Stable channel. The browser is now updated to 144.0.7559.132/.133 for Windows and Mac and 144.0.7559.132 for Linux. The rollout is expected to happen gradually over the coming days and weeks. Google has also restricted access to certain bug details for now, a common practice to prevent misuse before most users install the patch.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

If you use Chrome on your desktop, then you must update your browser right now. Apart from installing the latest version, it is always safer to avoid clicking on unfamiliar links and stay cautious while browsing unknown websites. Also, never download software from unofficial sources.