Ghosts Of WhatsApp! How GhostPairing Hijacks Accounts Without You Noticing: What Should You Do?

WhatsApp scams have evolved far beyond fake lottery messages and suspicious APK files. A new attack method, called GhostPairing, shows how cybercriminals are now quietly slipping into accounts by misusing a feature that many of us use every day – device linking. Also Read: This WhatsApp Trick Can Hijack Your Account Silently: Here’s How You Can Stay Safe
What makes this attack unsettling is that it doesn’t involve password theft, SIM swapping, or malware. Instead, it tricks users into helping the attacker themselves. WhatsApp’s device-linking feature lets users connect their account to WhatsApp Web or desktop, making it easy to reply from a laptop or browser. It’s secure, encrypted, and designed for convenience. Also Read: WhatsApp Bans Nearly 10 Million Indian Accounts Every Month: Government Raises Concerns Over Misuse and Lack of Transparency
Instead of breaking encryption, attackers simply add themselves as a linked device, giving them direct access to the victim’s chats. Once that happens, end-to-end encryption doesn’t help – because the attacker is now a “trusted” device. Also Read: WhatsApp Is Testing Quiz Feature For Channels: Here’s How It Works
The attack often begins with a casual message like, “Hey, I found your photo. Check this.”
The message usually appears to come from a known contact. The link inside looks like it belongs to Facebook or Meta, which adds a layer of trust. Once clicked, the page asks the user to enter their phone number to “verify” or “continue.”
Behind the scenes, attackers use that number to trigger WhatsApp’s device pairing request. However, users do miss that there are two common variations:
The second method is more effective. The victim sees a pairing prompt inside WhatsApp, enters the code, and assumes it’s a routine verification step. In reality, they’ve just linked the attacker’s browser to their account.
Once paired, attackers can:
All of this can happen before the victim realises anything is wrong.
India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has already warned users about GhostPairing. However, a few simple habits can reduce the risk:
If you suspect your account was compromised, immediately log out of all linked devices and alert your contacts.
