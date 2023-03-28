comscore Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G first sale in India starts today: All you need to know
Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G first sale in India starts today: All you need to know

Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, Samsung’s latest Galaxy A series smartphones are all set to go on sale in India starting today.

  • Samsung’s latest Galaxy A series smartphones are all set to go on sale in India starting today.
  • The Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 will have up to Rs 3,000 bank cashback.
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 38,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 40,999.
Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, Samsung’s latest Galaxy A series smartphones are all set to go on sale in India starting today. Potential customers will be able to get their hands on the devices via Flipkart, Samsung’s own e-store, and major retail outlets. The Samsung Galaxy A54 sports a larger 6.6-inch SuperAMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A34 has a 6.4-inch SuperAMOLED screen with the same resolution and refresh rate support. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G with 120Hz AMOLED display launched

Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 price in India

Samsung Galaxy A54 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 38,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 40,999. The Galaxy A34 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 30,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 32,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G could launch on March 15

Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 specifications

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A54 features a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. There’s a 32MP selfie snapper on the front.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 boasts a triple camera system with a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. It has a 13MP camera on the front for selfies.

Both phones come with OIS support on the main sensor. The main camera on both devices can shoot 4K videos.

The Galaxy A54 is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1380 SoC paired, whereas, the Galaxy A34 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. Both come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Both devices pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Samsung has offered Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 software on both phones.

