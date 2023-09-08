Delhi Traffic Police has announced the G20 Virtual Help Desk for offering real-time traffic updates in the national capital. The Help Desk page offers all traffic-related information in one place. Additionally, a G20 Traffic Advisory has also been issued. Authorities have told to use India’s MapmyIndia app and Google has updated its Maps app with the latest traffic information as per the Summit.

G20 Virtual Help Desk, G20 Traffic Advisory

India is hosting the G20 Summit this year and its Ministers’ Meet will be held between September 9 and September 10. Some G20 Sherpas have already arrived in India, while others are about to join. To clear the roads and maintain security for the global leaders, the Government has closed some roads and paused all deliveries on the said dates.

READ MORE Bharat Mandapam: Top tech features of G20 summit venue

The traffic is being diverted to other roads and the traffic data is being updated. Now, to maintain a smooth flow of traffic for citizens in the capital, Delhi Traffic Police has launched a Virtual Help Desk for real-time traffic updates. This will ensure that everyone is aware of the latest traffic arrangements for two days and also gets all updates in one place.

The G20 Summit Virtual Helpdesk is a landing page that will display all the traffic-related information for September 9 and September 10. The website gives details about traffic arrangements, transportation services, essential maps, police services, and medical facilities. Delhi Police has also listed its social handles so that people can quickly get traffic updates on apps like X, Instagram, and Facebook.

जी-20 समिट ( दिनांक 9 व 10 सितंबर ) के दौरान, सुगम आवाजाही के लिए यातायात निर्देशिका। Traffic advisory in view of #G20Summit on Sept 9 & 10, 2023, to facilitate hassle free movement of vehicles. यातायात निर्देशिका/Traffic Advisory: https://t.co/fFgh2gcsAK pic.twitter.com/nEO09PFpf9 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 31, 2023

Additionally, a G20 Traffic Advisory has also been issued. It lists all the traffic regulations that will be followed on September 9 and September 10. Furthermore, authorities have advised people to download and use the indigenous maps app, MapmyIndia.

Google Maps updated for the national capital

Meanwhile, Google has updated the latest traffic information such as road closures, public transport schedules, and more on Google Maps.

“To help residents of Delhi NCR get around efficiently during the G20 Summit, we have updated information about road closures, public transport schedules, walking directions, and more on Google Maps,” stated Google on X.

Since India is hosting the G20 Summit this year, it’s leaving no stone unturned. The government is heavily relying on technology as the venue (Bharat Mandapam) where the Ministers’ Meet will occur starting tomorrow has several tech features. High-speed Wi-Fi, 5G connectivity, AV systems, microphones, automatic sensors, and more tech are being used at the Summit venue.