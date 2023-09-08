G20 Summit update: India is all set to hold the G20 Summit starting tomorrow for the next two days. The government has taken this as an opportunity to showcase the country’s advancement in technology and is not leaving any stone unturned to provide a seamless experience for the visiting delegates. The government is showcasing a generative AI model called Ask GITA, which stands for Guidance, Inspiration, Transformation, and Action. Ask Gita is a chatbot based on the GPT-4 model and will answer questions related to life, based on the feed from the Shrimad Bhagwad Gita. The chatbot, accessible to all visitors including the delegates, is installed in the Digital India experience zones in Halls 4 and 14 of Bharat Mandapam, which is also the main venue of the G20 summit.

“ASK G.I.T.A Exhibit at the Digital India Experience Zone is a remarkable and innovative platform which offers tailored solutions as said in the revered holy book Bhagavad Gita,” PIB India wrote in an X post.

Users can choose from a host of pre-loaded questions such as “Why is it important for humans to perform duties?” or can also ask their own questions and the chatbot, Ask Gita, provides answers to their questions in both English and Hindi.

Digital India Experience Zone will take the visiting delegates and attendees of the summit on Digital India’s journey and highlight the country’s accomplishment in digital governance and infrastructure since 2014 using virtual reality. The experience zone will be led by the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT.

As the government is exhibiting Ask GITA generative AI tool at the summit, a report by Financial Express quoting a government source said that the government is planning to fast-track work on its own generative AI model, which is equivalent to ChatGPT and will be based on large-language models using Bhashini, which is the digital repository of content in 22 Indian languages and some international languages. The government has also planned to make this available to other countries just like its other digital public infrastructure such as Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Digilocker and more.

Meanwhile, the government has also deployed an AI-based tool to welcome guests at the ‘Mother of Democracy’ exhibition, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam.