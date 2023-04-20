comscore
Fujifilm launches INSTAX mini 12 instant camera for under Rs 10,000

The new Fujifilm INSTAX mini 12 features Automatic Exposure, which was available on the predecessor INSTAX mini 11, as well.

If you like capturing moments in photos and preserving them on paper right away, Fujifilm has a new instant camera for you. The new INSTAX mini 12 is an entry-level model in the company’s INSTAX series of instant cameras. As the successor of the INSTAX mini 11, the INSTAX mini 12 brings upgrades in photography and instant printing.

The new INSTAX mini 12 has a balloon-like design that gives a peppy look to the conventional DSLR. The instant camera comes in five colours, Lilac Purple, Pastel Blue, Blossom Pink, Mint Green, and Clay White.

In terms of features, the INSTAX mini 12 features Automatic Exposure, which was available on the predecessor INSTAX mini 11, as well. This feature allows the camera to automatically determine the correct exposure for a scene. When you rotate the lens one step, the ‘Close-up mode’ gets activated. This mode allows you to click close-up shots and selfies. Fujifilm claims the INSTAX mini 12 is the first entry-level INSTAX camera to feature a function that prevents discrepancies between the viewfinder field and the actual printout area in close-ups, allowing anyone to enjoy taking a close-up shot as intended. Especially for selfies, the INSTAX mini 12 has a ‘Selfie Mirror’ feature that will capture the photo as previewed.

Commenting on the launch of the INSTAX mini 12, Koji Wada, Managing Director of Fujifilm India, said, “As a product category INSTAX is already playing a huge role in maintaining the culture of photography, especially amongst our young generation who have showed their love to mini 11 by buying them in huge numbers across India. The mini 12 is a step ahead in terms of technology which will enhance the user experience of INSTAX. Fujifilm will Never Stop innovating for a better future.”

INSTAX mini 12 price and availability

The INSTAX mini 12 costs Rs 9,499 and will be available from April 20 through INSTAX’s online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, FirstCry, and a few other retail stores.

  April 20, 2023
