Fujifilm has announced the launch of the Instax Square SQ40 instant camera in India. It is a new instant camera that uses square-format film and has a retro design with a black finish and metallic accents.

Instax Square SQ40 has an auto exposure feature that adjusts the brightness of the photos according to the lighting conditions. It also has a selfie mode that lets helps users take self-portraits easily with a mirror next to the lens.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ40 price in India

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ40 comes with two AAA batteries and a film counter, and it is priced at Rs 16,999 in India.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ40 specifications

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ40 has a picture size of 62mm × 62mm, which is about 2.4 inches × 2.4 inches. The photo fits in the palm of your hand and can be easily displayed or stored.

Coming to the lens, Fujifilm Instax Square SQ40 has two components and two elements, which means it has two pieces of glass that are shaped and arranged to focus the light. The lens has a focal length of 65.75 mm and an aperture of f/12.6, which is the opening that controls how much light enters the lens.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ40 has a reverse Galilean finder, which means it uses a concave lens to make the image appear smaller and farther away.

The shooting range of the camera is 0.3 m and beyond, which means you can take photos of anything that is at least 0.3 m (about 1 foot) away from the camera. If you want to take a selfie or a close-up shot, you can use the selfie mode, which adjusts the focus and brightness for shots between 0.3 m to 0.5 m (about 1 to 2 feet) away from the camera.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ40’s shutter is programmed electronically to open and close at different speeds depending on the lighting conditions. The shutter speed ranges from 1/2 second to 1/400 second. In addition to this, the camera can handle different lighting situations from dim to bright.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ40 has an automatic film ejection placed on the top of the camera. It has a film developing time is approximately 90 seconds, but it may vary depending on the ambient temperature.

The camera’s flash takes about 7.5 seconds or less to recharge after each shot, and it can reach up to 2.2 m away from your subject.

Coming to the battery, Fujifilm Instax Square SQ40 consists of two lithium batteries (CR2), which are included with the camera. Each battery can last for about 30 INSTAX SQUARE film packs.

The camera measures 134.2mm in width, 120.2mm in height and 60.5mm in thickness. It weighs 453 g without batteries, straps, and film.