Firefox brings AI-powered page summaries to Android with a simple shake

Mozilla is continuing to expand its AI-powered browsing features with a new summarisation feature for webpages added to Firefox for Android. The feature, known as Page Summaries, helps users quickly pull up an overview of a web page by simply shaking their smartphone, so that they can read a long article, guide, review, etc., without having to read every word. Also Read: Mozilla Adds AI Window To Firefox, Letting Users Pick Their AI Model

This feature was initially added to Firefox for iOS last year, as part of a Shake to Summarize option. Now, the Android users are getting a similar experience, with the power of Mozilla’s cloud-based AI technology. Also Read: Don’t Ignore This Update: Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox Fix High-Risk Security Bugs

AI-powered page summaries, a new feature in Firefox

Mozilla has announced that Firefox for Android now has a new feature called Page Summaries, which, in its experimental form, aims to help users of long articles on the Web to get a quick idea of what it’s about. Likewise, the feature is built on Mozilla’s Firefox AI infrastructure and powered by the Mistral Small 3.1 artificial intelligence model, which can provide a short summary of the content on a webpage. Also Read: iOS 26 Magic? Firefox Rolling Out Shake To Summarize Feature For iPhone: How To Use It

Once users turn on the feature, they can shake their Android device while loading a web page and the device will create a summary of the page. Firefox will then also mark the important aspects of the article, thus enabling the user to grasp the article’s core concepts in seconds.

The feature might come in handy for anyone who reads in-depth articles, reviews, travel guides, recipes, research papers or educational content.

How the Page Summaries feature works

Currently, the AI summarisation feature is available for webpages up to 5,000 words long, says Mozilla. It is engineered for English language-related content, and will only analyze text that is seen on the webpage.

This implies that information behind paywalls, subscription barriers and login requirements can’t be summarised. Likewise, Mozilla has stated that it’s not implemented for private browsing mode.

The AI can generate a short overview of the most important information if activated, while scanning the visible information on the page. The summary is not intended to replace the original article, but to serve as a short reference for users to determine if they should read the full article.

Rollout timeline

Mozilla said Page Summaries is still an experimental feature, and will be rolled out gradually. Therefore, this option might not be available for all users of Firefox for Android.

The company tends to roll out new features progressively to check them for performance, feedback and issues before any broader release.

AI-generated summaries also highlight a trend in the browser market, as companies have begun embedding AI tools directly into their web browsers, aiming to boost productivity and ease information access.

Learn how to activate or deactivate the Page Summaries

This new feature is enabled by default on eligible customers. Firefox has options to control the feature in the settings menu, though.

To show or hide Page Summaries:

You can open Firefox for Android. Click on the three dots menu. Select Settings Tap Page Summaries Summarise pages on/off. Switch between summarising on or off by pressing toggle Shake on or off. People who don’t want to use the shake gesture can still see summaries via the button in the browser’s toolbar.

Mozilla’s new found ambitions in AI

Shake to Summarize was first introduced in September of last year, with Firefox for iOS. The feature’s release for Android is a further development of the company’s strategy to integrate useful AI features into all aspects of browsing.

Whereas certain AI-driven features in browsers are geared towards chatbots or search assistance, Page Summaries tackles a more basic yet frequent challenge: information overload. The tool will enable users to quickly pull out the important information from long pages, which should make web browsing quicker and more efficient, Mozilla Promises.

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New features like Page Summaries could become the norm in the future as AI is integrated more deeply into browsers and mobile applications. Now that future could be a shake away for Firefox users on Android.