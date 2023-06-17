comscore
Facebook, Instagram yet again suffer a global outage

The outage lasted for more than two hour before it was resolved.

  • Instagram and Facebook suffered global outage this morning (Saturday).
  • Many users complained that the apps failed to load.
  • Several users reported they were not receiving messages on Messenger as well as WhatsApp.
Facebook and Instagram suffered an outage in the early hours on Saturday as the platforms failed to load and Instagram stories showed an error message while being loaded. Also Read - Instagram broadcast channels rolling out globally: How to create your own broadcast channel

Several users reported they were not able to send or receive messages on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger too. Also Read - Meta has a plan to help creators earn more money: Check details

“We’re aware some of you might be experiencing issues with IG (Instagram) at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal as soon as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for the patience,” Instagram said in a tweet. Also Read - Meta releases AI-powered music generator: Here's how it works

The outage lasted for more than two hour before it was resolved.

Website outage detector portal Downdetector also showed spikes for all of Meta’s platforms.

Earlier this month, Instagram briefly went down for thousands of users globally, including in India, after it faced a technical issue that impacted its services.

People took to Twitter to report the problems they were facing with the app, including posting memes and GIFs.

In May, Instagram came back to life after being down for over an hour as users witnessed errors saying the app couldn’t refresh, and the website went blank for some users.

According to a company spokesperson, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Instagram globally.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp also suffered a global outage, including in India, earlier this month.

Some WhatsApp users were unable to use the platform on their mobile and desktop devices, while some were experiencing issues with sending and downloading media.

In January this year, WhatsApp had faced a server-side issue, making it impossible to update the privacy setting “who can see when I’m online,” globally on iOS.

  • Published Date: June 17, 2023 11:43 AM IST
