EPFO Member Portal login guide: How to check PF balance and download passbook

The EPFO Member Portal is a secure and comprehensive online platform by the Indian government. It is a digital platform that helps salaried employees in India to view and operate their provident fund accounts over the internet. The portal is beneficial and will become even more significant in 2026 because it has minimized the paperwork and made things easy to handle. The platform offers real-time access to vital account details. If you are a salaried person, then you can view your EPF balance, passbooks, update KYC details, and make withdrawals or transfer money easily under a single platform. Also Read: EPF Withdrawal Via UPI May Start Soon: What Subscribers Need To Know

Role of Universal Account Number (UAN)

The password to the EPFO Member Portal is the Universal Account Number (UAN). Each member of EPF is allocated a distinct UAN of 12 digits which does not change even when he or she alters employment. The first thing you need to do in order to log into the portal is to activate your UAN. When the UAN is activated, it allows a full access to all functions of the portal, such as balance check, making claims, and updating KYCs. Also Read: UMANG App Now Required For Generating And Activating EPFO UAN: Here’s How To Use It

Step-By-Step Guide on How to Login on EPFO Member Portal

Logging into the EPFO Member Portal is straightforward process. Follow this step-by-step guide and you are good to go Also Read: EPFO smartphone application and ATM details revealed

Step 1: The first step is to open the official EPFO Member Portal website.

Step 2: The next step is to enter your activated UAN and the password linked to it.

Step 3: Now, you have to complete the CAPTCHA verification and after this you can click on the Sign In button.

Step 4: As soon as you are logged in, you can view your EPF passbook.

Step 5: In addition, you can also update KYC information, and submit requests for partial or full withdrawals.

Step 6: If you regularly checks your EPF account, then it ensures contributions are recorded correctly and helps plan retirement savings effectively.

Here’s How You Can Easily Reset Your EPFO Portal Password

In case you do forget your password, it is easy to change it. Visit the Unified Portal or visit the login page and select Forgot Password. Provide your UAN, complete name, date of birth, gender and registered mobile number. Enter the CAPTCHA and click on “Get Authorization PIN.” Enter OTP that you receive in your registered mobile number and change password. Following this, one can log in once again using his or her UAN along with a new password. Ensure that your UAN is connected with your mobile number in order to get OTPs.

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How Accessing EPFO Member Portal can be Beneficial for You

EPFO Member Portal eases the management of the PF account. The members are able to review the history of their contributions, monitor the balance, update the personal details, and request withdrawals without going to an EPFO office. The platform also guarantees transparency as well as minimizes delays in claim processing. Salaried workers can have greater control on their retirement planning and financial security with constant access to the portal.