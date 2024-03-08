comscore
08 Mar, 2024

Elon Musk's X now lets you write long-form articles but only if you pay a Premium Plus price for

Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) has added the ability to write long-form articles on the platform. However, the feature is available to select users.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Mar 08, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

Twitter

Story Highlights

  • X had added a new feature to its portfolio.
  • Users can now write long-form articles on X.
  • This feature is available only to Premium Plus customers.

Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) today announced that now users can write and share long-form articles with their followers on the platform. The feature brings a basic interface to the platform wherein X users will be able to write long-form articles through a functionality called ‘Article Composer’ that will be available in the sidebar of the left side of the interface.

This story is being updated….

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

