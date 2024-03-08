By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) today announced that now users can write and share long-form articles with their followers on the platform. The feature brings a basic interface to the platform wherein X users will be able to write long-form articles through a functionality called ‘Article Composer’ that will be available in the sidebar of the left side of the interface.
This story is being updated….
Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo
