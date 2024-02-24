X (formerly Twitter) boss Elon Musk has confirmed that the company is launching Xmail. Yes, it will be a new email provider and an alternative to Google’s Gmail. This announcement came immediately after rumours of Gmail’s upcoming shutdown took social media by storm.

READ MORE Elon Musk's hourly income revealed and he earns a lot

Xmail is coming soon, confirms Musk

Nathan McGrady, a senior member of X’s Security Engineering team, asked ‘When we making Xmail?’ on X. Musk was quick to reply saying ‘It’s coming’. Now, this is enough to confirm that Xmail may launch soon.

Musk is active on X and his confirmations on the platform do materialise. We expect this one to also be in the works. It is to be noted that this confirmation comes amid the news about Gmail’s shutdown next year.

For the unversed, a purported email noted that Gmail would stop working from August 1, 2024. This means no more sending and receiving emails. However, as you’d expect it was a hoax as Gmail’s X account was quick to post that X isn’t going anywhere.

Gmail is here to stay. — Gmail (@gmail) February 22, 2024

The post by Gmail said ‘Gmal is here to stay’. Several netizens have been using Gmail for all their digital life. Chances are that the X account created was with their Gmail. Also, Gmail is tied to all other services like YouTube and Google Meet, and we even use it to log in to games or other third-party websites. That said, it isn’t practical for Google to shut Gmail.

But that aside, we at least received a piece of new information that X is going to run a new email business. Xmail’s details are still under wraps. However, some users tried to ask X’s AI chatbot Grok about Xmail.

Grok, which is a paid AI chatbot for X’s premium users, revealed that Xmail will offer the following features: End-to-End encryption, Advanced Spam Filtering, Advanced Search Capabilities, AI-powered Email Organization, Customizable Email Domains, Voice-to-Email Transcription, Smart Email Scheduling, and most importantly, it will have integration with X.

While these features sound great, do take them with a pinch of salt as none of them have been officially confirmed. Let’s wait until we hear more from Musk about the upcoming Xmail.

Ever since Musk took over Twitter and turned it into X, he planned the app to be an all-in-one app. X received several new features such as voice and video calls, notes for blogging, and monetization options for those on X Premium.