Elon Musk Takes A Swipe At Google After Confusing Search Result Goes Viral

Elon Musk has taken a swipe at Google after a confusing search result began doing the rounds on social media. The comment came via a repost on X, where Musk reacted to a screenshot highlighting an error in Google Search. Also Read: Want Custom Stickers? Here’s How To Create AI Stickers On WhatsApp: Quick Steps

What Triggered the Reaction

The post that caught Musk’s attention showed the result of a simple query on Google Search. The question asked was whether 2027 is next year. Google’s response incorrectly stated that 2026 comes next. Also Read: ChatGPT Tips: Mistakes Most New Users Don’t Realise

In the same search result, Google listed 2026 as the current year and showed 2027 as the next year. Both details appeared together on the same page, which is what caused the confusion. The screenshot was shared by an X user and quickly started circulating.

Reacting to the post, Elon Musk reshared the image and added a short comment saying there was “room for improvement.”

Why the Error Stood Out

Google Search remains the first place many users go to for quick answers. Dates, facts, and definitions are often taken at face value, especially when they appear as direct answers rather than links.

Because of that, even small mistakes tend to draw attention. It was a simple calendar question, not a complicated query, which made the inconsistency easy to spot.

Several users noted that mistakes like this can be confusing, especially when the information is shown with confidence and without any clear source or explanation.

AI Overviews Under Scrutiny Again

The incident has once again put focus on Google’s AI-driven search features. Over the past year, Google has been expanding AI-generated summaries and instant answers across Search. The Google AI Overviews feature pull data from multiple sources, and that can sometimes lead to outdated or mismatched information appearing in results.

Google has faced criticism before for AI-generated answers that turned out to be incorrect or misleading. While Google has made changes to reduce such issues, similar problems still show up from time to time.

Interestingly, Musk did not use the situation to promote his own AI chatbot, Grok, which has also been criticised in the past for inaccurate or controversial responses.

No Official Response Yet

Google has not commented on the issue. The search result shown in the screenshot no longer appears in the same form, suggesting it may have been corrected or adjusted.