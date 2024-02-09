X (formerly Twitter) boss Elon Musk on Friday said that he plans to discontinue his mobile phone number and use only the X platform for messages, audio and video calls. This decision comes soon after Musk revealed that X is the most downloaded app in the US.

Elon Musk is full switching to X for calls and texts

Musk on X confirmed that he will transition to X for major things like calls and texts.

“In a few months, I will discontinue my phone number and only use X for texts and audio/video calls,” noted Musk on the platform.

Musk’s move is seen as an effort to promote the audio and video calling capabilities of X.

X released the ability to do audio calls and video calls in October 2023. Since then, Premium users of the app have been able to use the platform for both types of calls.

Reacting to Musk’s post, several users shared their thoughts, while some posted memes.

This move of Musk isn’t new as he has been pushing the usage of X for a while now. He wants to make X an everything app.

Not long ago, Musk promoted full-length videos on X. He asked Mr.Beast, a popular YouTuber, to post his videos directly on X instead of a YouTube video URL. The YouTuber did exactly that sometime later.

Now, several media firms and influencers are posting directly on X. Recently, a 2-hour-long interview of Russian President Vladimir Putin was posted on X. Musk reposted it promoting the ability to cast it directly on TV via AirPlay. Again, he pushed X’s feature, strengthening his aim to make X an all-round app.

In other news about X, Musk recently announced that the X app is the most downloaded app of any kind on iOS. Obviously, that’s for the US region.

In December 2023, Meta-owned Threads (X’s rival) was one of the most downloaded apps on Google’s Play Store for Android.

— Written with inputs from IANS