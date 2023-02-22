Elon Musk continues to sack Twitter employees despite promise not to do so

Elon Musk is still laying off Twitter employees as dozens of workers across sales and engineering departments were laid off last week, including one of Musk’s direct reporting executive who was managing engineering for Twitter’s ads business. It means that the new Twitter CEO has done at least three rounds of layoffs, according to The Verge. Also Read - Twitter users could soon earn money from followers for specific content

This is happening despite his promise not to sack more employees after his brutal layoff exercise in November that affected two-thirds of the micro-blogging platform’s 7,500 employees. Also Read - Twitter becomes first social media platform to allow marijuana ads

At a meeting with employees, Musk had claimed that Twitter is now actively hiring for positions in engineering and sales. He also asked the staffers to recommend potential candidates. However, Musk is sacking employees every now and then. Also Read - Elon Musk says that he might step down as Twitter CEO by the end of 2023

Twitter has also shut down two of its three India offices and directed its employees to work from home, as part of Elon Musk’s mission to cut costs and turn the struggling social media service profitable. Twitter closed its offices in New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai.

In November last year, Musk fired more than 90 per cent of its staff in India, around 200-plus. Musk has also given a directive internally to revamp how ads are targeted in Twitter’s main feed within a week.

However, Marcin Kadluczka, the laid-off engineering manager for monetisation who reported directly to Musk, tweeted this is not possible. “I believe Twitter can really improve ads in 2-3 months (no necessarily in a week though),” Kadluczka posted.

More than 17,400 employees in the tech industry have lost jobs in the month of February globally to date, with many workers in India receiving pink slips amid deepening global macroeconomic conditions. In 2023 so far, around 340 companies have laid off more than 1.10 lakh employees worldwide, and there appears to be no respite from job cuts.

Major companies which commenced layoffs this month include Yahoo, BYJU’s, GoDaddy, GitHub, eBay, Autodesk, OLX Group and others. In January, close to 1 lakh of them lost jobs in the month of January globally, dominated by companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and others, according to layoff.fyi, a website that tracks job cuts globally.

With inputs from IANS