Elden Ring live-action movie gets release date, full cast revealed

The Elden Ring film adaptation is now officially on the way, and there’s finally some clarity around its release timeline. Bandai Namco and A24 have confirmed that the live-action film will release on March 3, 2028. The project has been in discussion for a while, but this is the first time a proper date and cast details have been shared. Also Read: Waiting for GTA 6? These Open World Games Are Worth Playing

The movie is based on the 2022 game Elden Ring, which went on to become one of the most talked-about titles in recent years. It sold over 30 million copies globally and picked up multiple Game of the Year awards. Also Read: 7 Best PS5 Games Like Ghost of Yotei You Should Play Next

Release date and production timeline

The film is set to hit theatres on March 3, 2028, and will also be filmed for IMAX. Production is expected to begin in spring 2026, which means there is still some time before things start moving on set.

The film is being written and directed by Alex Garland, who has worked on projects like Ex Machina and Annihilation. There’s no clarity on the story yet, but it is likely to be set in the same world as the game, the Lands Between.

Elden Ring full cast confirmed

The makers have also revealed the main cast, and it includes a mix of well-known names. The lineup features Kit Connor, Ben Whishaw, Cailee Spaeny, and Tom Burke in key roles.

Alongside them, the film will also include Havana Rose Liu, Sonoya Mizuno, Jonathan Pryce, Ruby Cruz, and Nick Offerman.

Other cast members include John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird, and Peter Serafinowicz. The exact roles of each actor have not been revealed yet.

What to expect from the film

The original game was developed by FromSoftware, with its world-building shaped by George R. R. Martin. The same dark fantasy setting is expected to carry over into the film.

The project is being described as one of A24’s biggest productions so far, with reports suggesting a budget of over $100 million. That already puts it ahead of many of the studio’s earlier films in terms of scale.

There are no confirmed story details yet, but it is likely to explore the same themes and world elements that made the game popular.

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Why this project stands out

Video game adaptations have been picking up pace in recent years, and Elden Ring is easily one of the bigger titles heading to the big screen. Given how large the game is and the kind of following it already has, the film already has a base to build on.