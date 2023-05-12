Dyson s new hair straightener will straighten your hair using air

Dyson had launched its first ever hair straightener, dubbed as the Dyson Corrale, back in 2020. The device was radically different from other hair straighteners in the market not just in terms of the design, but also in terms of the features. Unlike most hair straighteners that come with ceramic plates, Corrale used flexible Copper plates along with multiple temperature settings to style hair. Apart from this, the device came with a four-cell lithium-ion battery enable users to style their hair in a cordless manner. Now, almost three years later, the company has gone a step further in transforming how hair straightener work by announcing a new hair straightener dubbed as the Dyson Airstrait straightener.

Dyson Airstrait straightener is different from other hair straighteners available in the market in the sense that instead of using ceramic or metallic plates, it uses air to straighten and style hair. What makes the entire proposition a bit more lucrative is the fact that it can be used to style both dry and wet hair, which reduces the heat requirement while minimising the damage to hair.

How does Dyson’s new Airstrait hair straightener work?

The newly launched Dyson Airstrait hair straightener, just like Corrale has two arms that hold hair tresses between them. While Corrale had movable copper plates, Airstrait has two 1.5mm apertures along its arms, through which high velocity air is flowed at precise angles to straighten and style hair tresses.

Dyson says that the airflow is accelerated through these apertures, which creates two high-velocity downward blades of air. “Projected at a 45-degree angle, they converge to form one focused jet of air, creating the downward force to straighten hair as it dries, with control. This directional airflow helps align the hair strands for a smooth and shiny finish,” the company explained.

In the heart of this smart hair straightener lies the company’s Hyperdymium motor. It is the same motor that the company uses in its V15 and V12 vacuum cleaners. This motor has a 13-blade impeller that spins up to 106,000rpm, propelling over 11.9L of air through the machine per second, which generates up to 3.5kPa of air pressure, enough to straighten hair as it dries.

Dyson Airstrait hair straightener features

As far as the features are concerned, the newly launched straightener has ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’ styling modes that are pre-set with the specific heat and airflow combination In Wet mode, users choose among three heat settings — 80°C (175°F), 110°C (230°F), and 140°C (285°F). In the Dry mode, users can choose between 120°C (250°F) or 140°C (285°F) options. There is a ‘Cool’ mode to set the style. For airflow control, there are two speed settings — low flow and high flow.

Dyson Airstrait hair straightener price and availability

Dyson says the Airstrait straightener will be available in 2023 in selected markets. The company hasn’t revealed pricing and availability yet.