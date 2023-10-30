Dyson today launched a new air purifier in India. The company’s next-gen air purifier starts is dubbed as the Dyson Pure Cool Gen 1 and it is equipped with Dyson’s core filtration and airflow technology that ensures a pollution-free space. This new air purifier joins the company’s portfolio of other air purification products such as Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde, Dyson Purifier Cool, and recent added being the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet.

“The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 is an efficient air purifier that can automatically detect pollution and respond accordingly, while its fully sealed HEPA filter captures particles as small as 0.1 microns. This air purifier assists in improving your indoor air quality and maintaining a healthy home environment,” Matt Jennings, Dyson Engineering Director – Environmental Care, said on the launch of the device.

Dyson Pure Cool Gen 1 air purifier India price and availability

The newly launched air purifier is available in India at a price of Rs 39,900 in White colour. The company is offering festive deals on the purchase of this air purifier at the Dyson online store and at Dyson demo stores. As a part of these deals, the company is offering a discount of Rs 7,000 on the purchase of this appliance, which will reduce the effective price to Rs 32,900.

Dyson Pure Cool Gen 1 air purifier features

As far as the features are concerned, Dyson says that this air purifier efficiently captures 99.95 percent of pollutants as tiny as 0.1 microns utilising its HEPA H13 filter. Itautomatically detects particle pollution, including dust and pollen (PM2.5, PM10), reporting levels in real-time on the LCD screen.

For light sleepers, this air purifier offers a night mode that operates on quieter settings, accompanied by a dimmed display. Additionally, a sleep timer is programmed to automatically turn off the purifiers after pre-set intervals of one, two, four, and eight hours.

Powered by Dyson Air Multiplier technology, the new air purifier delivers over 290 litres per second of smooth and powerful airflow. Thoroughly tested under real-world conditions, the machine ensures optimal performance for whole-room purification, the company said.

The machines efficiently distribute purified cooling air using Dyson’s core filtration and airflow technology. Dyson purifiers also use advanced filtration systems to remove particles from the air.

(With agency inputs)