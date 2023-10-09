Are you considering buying your first Air Purifier but are confused if it’s even useful? Well, certainly you should, but there are a lot of things that you should know before buying one. With pollution increasing in India, especially in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, having an Air Purifier at home has become a need of the hour. While we may not be able to see Air Purifiers filter out the air with our naked eyes, we can certainly feel the fresh filtered air by breathing.

It’s not just about feeling or breathing the fresh air, there are a whole lot of other things that an Air Purifier does such as taking care of your health by filtering bacteria, protecting you from pet danger, and helping you do away with your respiratory issues.

With that said, let’s take a look at five things that you should know before buying an Air Purifier.

Air Quality in your area

If you are buying an Air Purifier for yourself, do consider the area or locality you live in. For instance, if you live in a crowded area and have a sewer or a factory nearby, you may want to look at buying a particular type of Air Purifier as the air quality around and in your house may not be healthy.

In this case, buyers are recommended to go with an air purifier that has 99 percent+ virus protection.

Size of your room

One of the major factors before buying your first Air Purifier is to check the size of your room. If your room size is too big, you may want to go with an Air Purifier that covers a wide range. Similarly, if your room is too small, then, a compact Air Purifier should do the job.

Protection from Pet hair

Although now most Air Purifiers come with Pet Danger protection, do consider this important feature if you have a dog or a cat or any other hairy pet in your house. You may accidentally sniff in tiny pet hair and that may have an effect on your health. That said, while buying an Air Purifier, do consider features like ‘Pet Hair’ protection, ‘Pet Danger’ protection, and others.

Special features

There are multiple Air Purifiers available in the market and even more options may appear soon. With so many options, choosing the best Air Purifier for yourself could be daunting. If you want special features like Alexa & Google-assistant support, timers, and multiple air settings, look for premium Air Purifiers. Although, not all premium Air Purifiers have these features, so look out for all the features of an Air Purifier before buying one.

For instance, the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite costs comparatively less but offers quite a lot of features.

Maintenance

An Air Purifier is similar to any other home appliance. It needs maintenance and warranty support. Having said that, when buying a new Air Purifier, do consider the maintenance costs like the new filter’s price and its availability.

These are some of the things to consider before purchasing your first Air Purifier.