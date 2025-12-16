DHRUV64 Launched: India’s First 64-Bit Microprocessor Aims To Cut Chip Imports

India has announced its first homegrown 64-bit dual-core microprocessor, called DHRUV64. The chip has been developed by C-DAC under the government’s Microprocessor Development Programme and falls under the wider DIR-V effort, which aims to build more homegrown processors using the open-source RISC-V architecture. DHRUV64 runs at 1.0GHz and is designed for a broad mix of devices – from industrial systems to everyday connected gadgets. With this, India finally gets a locally built processor that can reduce its dependence on imported chips.

DHRUV64 Features and Details

DHRUV64 uses the RISC-V instruction set, which is open and free to use. Because there are no licensing fees involved, it gives Indian researchers, startups, and companies more room to work on chip designs without the heavy costs tied to traditional architectures. The microprocessor uses a 64-bit dual-core setup with a 1.0GHz clock speed, and C-DAC says it can be used in areas such as 5G networks, automotive systems, IoT devices, and industrial automation.

Most countries rely heavily on imported processors, and India is no different. Although the country uses roughly 20 percent of the world’s microprocessors, only a very small number are built here. Having a locally designed chip like DHRUV64 helps reduce this dependency and gives companies and academic institutions a platform to build new products without high development costs. It also adds an extra layer of security for sensitive use cases, including defence technology.

DHRUV64 is part of a longer roadmap that includes earlier designs such as Thejas32, Thejas64, Dhanush, and Dhanush+, which are still under development. Several national programmes, including DIR-V, the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Chips to Startup (C2S), the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, and the Indian Nanoelectronics Users Programme – Idea to Innovation (INUP-i2i), are currently supporting homegrown chip development.