comscore Cybercriminals using phishing and malware campaigns to target job seekers: Report
News

Cybercriminals using phishing and malware campaigns to target job seekers: Report

News

In phishing attacks, job seekers receive emails from fake companies or recruitment agencies, asking them to provide personal information or login credentials.

Highlights

  • Job seekers receive malicious attachments or URLs to websites.
  • The malware can then be used to steal sensitive data.
  • The attackers are also targeting employers by posing as job seekers.
hacking

Cybercriminals using phishing and malware campaigns to target job seekers: Report

The current economic climate globally is grim due to the ongoing recession, and taking advantage of this environment, cybercriminals are using phishing and malware campaigns to target job seekers in a bid to steal sensitive information, a new report said on Thursday. In phishing attacks, job seekers receive emails from fake companies or recruitment agencies, asking them to provide personal information or login credentials. These emails look legitimate but are designed to steal sensitive information such as passwords or financial information, according to research by cyber-security firm Trellix. Also Read - Global cyberattacks rise by 38 percent with healthcare most targeted in India: Report

In malware campaigns, job seekers receive malicious attachments or URLs to websites that infect their devices with malware or download malicious software. The malware can then be used to steal sensitive data or gain unauthorised access to the job seeker’s device and the data stored on it, according to the report. Also Read - Microsoft and NIELIT collaborate to train youth in cybersecurity skills for jobs

Moreover, the report said that the attackers are also targeting employers by posing as job seekers to exploit them by delivering malware through attachments or URLs that are disguised as resumes or identification documents of the applicant. This type of attack is becoming increasingly common as cybercriminals take advantage of the high volume of job applications that employers receive.

These attacks aim to gain unauthorised access to sensitive information, steal personal data, and disrupt the organisation’s operations. Further, the report has also observed attacks utilising fake or stolen documents, such as social security numbers and driver’s licenses, to make job-themed emails appear more legitimate.

Cybercriminals hope to increase the perceived credibility of the email by including fake or stolen documents, making it more likely that the recipient will fall for the scam. The researchers found that more than 70 per cent of all job-themed cyberattacks were targeted towards the US.

The attacks were also observed in other countries like Japan, Ireland, UK, Sweden, Peru, India, the Philippines, Germany, and more, even though the percentage of attacks towards other countries was significantly lower than in the US, the report mentioned.

 

–IANS

 

  • Published Date: March 3, 2023 11:57 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Cybercriminals using phishing and malware campaigns to target job seekers: Report

Can a phone have 30,000mAh battery? Someone made it possible

Redmi Smart TV India launch date revealed: Check details

Airbnb to ban people associated with prohibited travelers

MIUI 14 rollout schedule for Poco devices is here

Flexible Display Handsets Make a Splash At MWC 2023 - Watch Video

ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices In Over 30 Countries - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video