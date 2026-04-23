Control Ultimate Edition lands on iPhone, iPad: Price, supported devices, how to download

Control Ultimate Edition is now available on iPhone and iPad, and it’s closer to a proper console experience than what you usually see on mobile. Developed by Remedy Entertainment, the game has been adapted for smaller screens, but the core gameplay hasn’t really changed.

This is not a cloud version or a stripped-down port. It runs natively on supported Apple devices, which is a big shift compared to how most AAA games have been handled on phones so far.

What the mobile version offers

The mobile version of Control Ultimate Edition comes with touch controls that have been designed specifically for phones and tablets. The interface has also been adjusted to make it easier to play on smaller displays.

At the same time, players can connect a controller if they don’t want to rely on touch input. The game supports external controllers, which makes the experience closer to what you would get on a console.

Another thing worth noting is that this is a universal purchase. So if you buy the game once from the App Store, you can access it across iPhone, iPad, and even Mac.

What’s included in the game

Control Ultimate Edition is not just the base game. It includes the full story along with both expansions — The Foundation and AWE.

You play as Jesse Faden, who is trying to find her missing brother while dealing with strange events inside the Federal Bureau of Control. It still combines shooting with supernatural abilities, which is what made it stand out when it originally launched back in 2019.

Device requirements and size

The file size is quite large, though. It takes up over 45GB of storage, so you will need enough space before downloading it.

On the hardware side, not every device will support it. On iPhone, it runs on models with the A17 Pro chip or newer. The game will work on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, along with the iPhone 16 series and newer models such as the iPhone 17 lineup and iPhone Air.

For iPads, you’ll need a device running iPadOS 26.1 or above. It supports iPads powered by Apple’s M-series chips or those using the A17 Pro chip.

How to download

You can get the game directly from the Apple App Store. Just search for Control Ultimate Edition and install it like you would any other app.

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Control Ultimate Edition price

In India, the game is priced at Rs 499, while global pricing is set at $4.99. Once purchased, it is linked to your Apple account and can be installed on supported devices.