Claude AI plans are now available in Indian Rupees; Check all plans HERE

So far, Anthropic has offered its Claude AI subscription in dollar payments to Indian users. And honestly, that has been irritating to deal with. Now, Anthropic has started rolling out an India-specific price for its AI chatbot. That means, if you are eager to try Claude AI’s paid subscription model, then you can simply pay in rupees now without worrying about international card payments or currency conversion charges. Also Read: iOS 27 Public Beta is here: Eligible iPhones, new features and how to download

This comes after the AI giant has recently revealed that India is now its second-largest market after the US. Keeping that in mind, the decision seems to be apt according to the need. But how much does the Claude Pro cost now in India? Know all the details. Also Read: Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: AI rivals clash on X after Apple's OpenAI lawsuit

Claude Pro Subscription Prices In India

The biggest change is for individual users looking to upgrade from the free version. Claude Pro is now priced at Rs 2,000 per month when billed annually. Those who prefer monthly billing will have to pay Rs 2,399 per month. Also Read: Meta removes controversial AI image feature from Instagram days after launch

Earlier, Indian users had to subscribe using US dollar pricing, which meant the final amount often varied because of exchange rates, taxes and international transaction charges. For those who need much higher usage limits, Anthropic has also introduced local pricing for Claude Max. The two available plans cost Rs 11,999 and Rs 23,999 per month.

Claude Paid Plans: What Do They Offer?

If you are planning to get Claude’s paid subscription, then know Claude Pro is meant for those who spend more time with AI, whether it’s for writing, coding, research or everyday work. You will get higher usage limits than the free version along with access to Anthropic’s latest AI models. Other features include Projects, Memory, web search, voice conversations, file uploads and Claude Code for programming-related tasks. The company has kept the free version unchanged, so users who don’t want a subscription can continue using Claude with limited usage.

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Anthropic hasn’t limited the update to individual users. The company has also introduced rupee pricing for its Team plans aimed at businesses. The standard Team subscription starts at Rs 2,399 per user per month on annual billing, while the Premium Team plan is priced at Rs 11,999 per user per month. These plans include collaboration tools, larger context windows, administrative controls and other workplace-focused features.

Claude Subscription Prices In India: Quick Look

Plan Annual Billing Monthly Billing Claude Pro Rs 2,000/month Rs 2,399/month Claude Max 5x Rs 11,999/month — Claude Max 20x Rs 23,999/month — Claude Team Standard Rs 2,399/user/month Rs 2,999/user/month Claude Team Premium Rs 11,999/user/month Rs 14,999/user/month

AI Subscriptions in India: Quick Price comparison