ChatGPT leak reveals GPT Bidi 1: A voice model that can listen and talk at the same time

OpenAI is possibly rolling out one of its biggest voice feature enhancements to ChatGPT. There has been a new audio model spotted in the ChatGPT app, and it’s said to be working on a more natural and human way to communicate with the AI.

It also coincides with news reports that OpenAI is set to make a more comprehensive change to ChatGPT, adding more agentic AI features and tools that automate tasks for users. In addition to that, GPT Bidi 1 would have the potential to drastically enhance the user experience of voice interactions with ChatGPT.

What is GPT Bidi 1?

GPT Bidi 1 is the latest bidirectional speech model spotted by TestingCatalog. The model can both speak and hear and understand information at the same time. “Bidi” is thought to be short for “bidirectional,” because the model can cope with the two-way communication much more naturally.

According to internal reports, the model is a “major leap in intelligence” and “the next generation of Voice,” indicating a significant improvement over ChatGPT’s existing voice functionality.

The model has reportedly been seen in the ChatGPT settings, which offers a Standard option and an Advanced option. When users choose the GPT Bidi 1, they report that the voice interface becomes yellow.

BREAKING 🔥: First tests of "Bidi 1", an upcoming bidirectional voice model from OpenAI. This upgrade will arrive in ChatGPT and, potentially, in Codex soon as well. > Bidi 1 can speak over while you are talking and keep listening.

> Bidi 1 can switch between tasks back and… https://t.co/BwWhCKx3G0 pic.twitter.com/Fawc74kBym — 🚨 AI News | TestingCatalog (@testingcatalog) June 23, 2026

How GPT Bidi 1 could change ChatGPT conversations

A major drawback of the existing AI voice assistants is that their interactions feel artificial. The user has to wait the AI’s turn to speak before saying something in turn, and sometimes can confuse it when it is interrupted.

GPT Bidi 1 seems to be developed to deal with those problems.

The report says the model can also say “okay” when users stop talking in a conversation, making it more natural to interact with. It can even modify instructions on the fly.

For instance, when a user types in “count from one to ten,” the AI system can provide the response and then stop and say “count back from ten,” without missing a beat.

Enhanced memory for voice conversations

The report indicates that GPT Bidi 1 can hold its memory of the previous parts of the conversation along the way, rather than forgetting them. This has been a frequent problem in previous voice interactions, where the AI had trouble maintaining context in long conversations.

It’s also said to be better at managing pauses, minimising the risk of interrupting people who may just be thinking before they proceed. The utility of voice is what OpenAI is investing in. But it’s not just about voice; it’s about utility.

Voice is becoming an increasingly important part of OpenAI’s strategy

Although ChatGPT was initially a text-based tool, numerous tech firms have come to see voice as one of the main methods for communicating with AI agents in the future.

A more sophisticated voice model would be useful to plug the gap between the high performance of OpenAI’s text-based models and the voice experience they already have. It might also help to make interaction with ChatGPT more like conversing with another human being than giving directions to a digital assistant.

When will you be able to use GPT Bidi 1?

According to a report posted by TestingCatalog, GPT Bidi 1 is already rolling out to some users of ChatGPT, which indicates that OpenAI might be testing it before releasing it on a widespread basis.

The company hasn’t officially announced the model yet, and may make changes prior to a public release. The model’s presence in the ChatGPT app, however, suggests that OpenAI is likely to be even closer to releasing the new voice feature than previously rumored.

What this means for ChatGPT users

GPT Bidi 1, if implemented as promised, could enhance ChatGPT’s dialogue significantly, making it appear more natural and responsive. If the AI could listen and speak concurrently, remember the context and respond immediately when interruptions happen, then the AI would be more like a real human conversant.

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With the ongoing development of ChatGPT to become a more comprehensive AI platform, the future impact of enhancements such as GPT Bidi 1 on AI interactions remains a question to consider as users anticipate what awaits them in the coming years.