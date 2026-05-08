ChatGPT can now alert your loved ones in emergencies: Here’s how to add Trusted Contact

ChatGPT is rolling out a new feature called Trusted Contact, and it changes how the platform handles serious conversations around mental health. The feature allows users to add a person they trust, who can be notified if something concerning comes up while using ChatGPT. Also Read: Is using 10 minutes of AI making your brain lazy? This study proves it

This is not turned on by default. Users have to enable it themselves. OpenAI says the feature is meant to help people stay connected with someone they know in situations where they might need support, instead of relying only on the app. Also Read: WhatsApp brings Business AI to India that talks to your customers in their language

What Trusted Contact is

Trusted Contact lets you add one person who can be alerted if there are signs of serious concern in your chats. This could be a friend, family member, or someone you are comfortable with. Also Read: Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: OpenAI trial takes dramatic turn after Mira Murati’s statement

The feature is focused on situations where a user may be talking about self-harm or showing signs of distress. It does not trigger for regular conversations or everyday use.

How it works

Once enabled, ChatGPT’s system looks for patterns in conversations that may point to serious concern. If something like that comes up, the user is first informed and asked to consider reaching out to their Trusted Contact.

After that, the conversation is reviewed by a trained team. If they see a genuine concern, a notification is sent to the Trusted Contact. The alert can come through email, SMS, or even inside the ChatGPT app, depending on how the contact is set up.

The message itself is brief. It doesn’t include chat history or full conversations. It simply tells the contact that something may be wrong and suggests they check in.

How to enable it

To use this feature, go to settings in ChatGPT and add a Trusted Contact. You can only add one person, and they must be an adult. Once added, that person will receive a request explaining what this feature is. They need to accept it within seven days. If they don’t, you can choose someone else.

You can also remove or change the contact anytime. The person you added can also remove themselves if they want.

Privacy and limits

OpenAI has kept this feature restricted in terms of what is shared. No chat history, screenshots, or detailed messages are sent to the Trusted Contact.

Notifications are only sent after the system flags something and a trained team reviews it. This also doesn’t replace professional help. ChatGPT will still suggest contacting helplines or emergency services when needed.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Why this feature is being added

This comes after ChatGPT introduced parental safety alerts earlier. Now the same idea is being extended to adult users as well. More people are using AI tools for personal conversations, including moments when they may be struggling. This feature is meant to push users towards real-world support instead of handling everything inside the app.