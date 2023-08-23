comscore
  • Chandrayaan 3 on Moon: PM Modi, Anand Mahindra, Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk more congratulate ISRO on the feat

Chandrayaan 3 on Moon: PM Modi, Anand Mahindra, Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk more congratulate ISRO on the feat

Chandrayaan-3's historic moment invited congratulatory messages from all over the world including tycoons such as Anand Mahindra and Sundar Pichai.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Aug 23, 2023, 06:54 PM IST | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

Chandrayaan 3
Chandrayaan 3

Chandrayaan-3 update: India created history as it touched the surface of the moon at 6:04 PM on Wednesday. This lunar mission of India was essential as it made India the first country to land on the south pole of the moon. It also made India the fourth country to do a soft landing on the moon’s surface. It surely is a significant achievement for the country as well as for the world and owing to it, there are several reactions from people. From Business tycoons to CEOs, and to the general public all have something to say about the Chandrayaan 3.

READ MORE
5 ways Chandrayaan 3 benefits India

Let’s see what everyone is saying about India’s successful lunar mission.

READ MORE
Chandrayaan 3 on Moon: ISRO Chief S Somnath shares most difficult part of landing on moon

India’s PM Narendra Modi on Twitter said, “Chandrayaan-3’s triumph mirrors the aspirations and capabilities of 140 crore Indians.”

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu shared her thoughts on the victory of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. She said, “There are days when history is made. Today, with the successful moon landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, our scientists have not only made history, but also remade the idea of geography! It is truly a momentous occasion, the kind of event that happens once in a lifetime, making all Indians proud. I congratulate ISRO and everybody involved in this mission, and wish them greater accomplishments ahead.”

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar said “This is a historic feat signalling the rise of Bharat!” on X.

NASA’s 14th Administrator congratulated ISRO saying ‘congratulations to India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon’ on X.

ESA’s general director also congratulated ISRO on the successful lunar mission.

Mahindra Group’s Chairman Anand Mahindra on X (formerly Twitter) said “Today, magic & science merge and having the moon in our grasp will spark new dreams in the minds of 1.4 billion Indians.”

Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani also congratulated ISRO’s successful Chandrayan 3 mission.

Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan also congratulated ISRO scientists and engineers on X.

Some netizens posted videos of the former ISRO chief Chairman K. Sivan from 2019, where he became emotional due to the unsuccessful landing of Chandrayaan 2.

Several netizens posted stating that they miss the former President and scientist APJ Abdul Kalam as he had contributed to ISRO and Chandrayaan 1.

While the moon mission was in the works, Elon Musk reacted to a tweet that compared its budget to Hollywood films by saying “Good for India”.

Here are a few more reactions of people on social media platform X.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also congratulated ISRO on its feat:

Tech titans also congratulated ISRO on the feat. “Congratulations India,” he wrote in a post on X.

Similarly, Google and Alphabet Inc Sundar Pichai, also congratulated ISRO on the occasion. “What an incredible moment! Congratulations to @isro for the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon this morning,” Pichai wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

