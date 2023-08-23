Chandrayaan-3 update: India created history as it touched the surface of the moon at 6:04 PM on Wednesday. This lunar mission of India was essential as it made India the first country to land on the south pole of the moon. It also made India the fourth country to do a soft landing on the moon’s surface. It surely is a significant achievement for the country as well as for the world and owing to it, there are several reactions from people. From Business tycoons to CEOs, and to the general public all have something to say about the Chandrayaan 3.

Let’s see what everyone is saying about India’s successful lunar mission.

India’s PM Narendra Modi on Twitter said, “Chandrayaan-3’s triumph mirrors the aspirations and capabilities of 140 crore Indians.”

After watching live telecast of moon landing of Vikram lander, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her congratulatory message to ISRO and everyone associated with Chandrayaan-3 mission. pic.twitter.com/Q5Yj4tq1kI — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 23, 2023

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu shared her thoughts on the victory of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. She said, “There are days when history is made. Today, with the successful moon landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, our scientists have not only made history, but also remade the idea of geography! It is truly a momentous occasion, the kind of event that happens once in a lifetime, making all Indians proud. I congratulate ISRO and everybody involved in this mission, and wish them greater accomplishments ahead.”

With the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3, India becomes the fourth country to accomplish a soft landing on the lunar surface, and the very first country to achieve this endeavour on the south pole of the Moon. This is a historic feat signalling the rise of Bharat!… — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) August 23, 2023

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar said “This is a historic feat signalling the rise of Bharat!” on X.

Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission! https://t.co/UJArS7gsTv — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) August 23, 2023

NASA’s 14th Administrator congratulated ISRO saying ‘congratulations to India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon’ on X.

Incredible! Congratulations to @isro, #Chandrayaan_3, and to all the people of India!! What a way to demonstrate new technologies AND achieve India’s first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, I am thoroughly impressed. And kudos once again to @esaoperations for… https://t.co/GT3kyWHP6L — Josef Aschbacher (@AschbacherJosef) August 23, 2023

ESA’s general director also congratulated ISRO on the successful lunar mission.

From the dawn of humankind we have gazed at the moon and let it work its magic on our minds. The moon turned us into dreamers. Today, magic & science merge and having the moon in our grasp will spark new dreams in the minds of 1.4 billion Indians. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/I4I9vJD4WE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 23, 2023

Dhanyavaad, Thank you, @isro for:

—Teaching us how to aim for the stars

—Making us believe in our own abilities

—Showing us how to deal with failure & use it as a platform to rise again.

And above all, making us Proud to be Indian. #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/BNFVacYXQJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 23, 2023

Mahindra Group’s Chairman Anand Mahindra on X (formerly Twitter) said “Today, magic & science merge and having the moon in our grasp will spark new dreams in the minds of 1.4 billion Indians.”

Congratulations, @isro! You are indeed the pride of the nation. A country's ability to execute space missions reflects her confidence and this is India's time. A historic moment for our 1.4 billion citizens as our nation's orbits continue to expand. Jai Hind. https://t.co/b7UK1hcN5a — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 23, 2023

Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani also congratulated ISRO’s successful Chandrayan 3 mission.

Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/yBJu9k7Q8a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 23, 2023

Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan also congratulated ISRO scientists and engineers on X.

I still have that image in mind of Sivan crying. He was there too. #Chandrayaan3 is such a super example of inverting the problem and succeeding. ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2OhOmiz3ky — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) August 23, 2023

Some netizens posted videos of the former ISRO chief Chairman K. Sivan from 2019, where he became emotional due to the unsuccessful landing of Chandrayaan 2.

Several netizens posted stating that they miss the former President and scientist APJ Abdul Kalam as he had contributed to ISRO and Chandrayaan 1.

While the moon mission was in the works, Elon Musk reacted to a tweet that compared its budget to Hollywood films by saying “Good for India”.

Good for India 🇮🇳! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 22, 2023

Here are a few more reactions of people on social media platform X.

Many congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team. You have made the nation proud 🇮🇳

Jai Hind! — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 23, 2023

Kudos to the brilliant minds at @ISRO for their extraordinary achievement! Congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team for their outstanding achievement! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) August 23, 2023

A historic achievement & a moment of pride for our Nation 🇮🇳 Congratulations @ISRO & to everyone who played their part in making this mission a success! 🙏🏼#Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/4irADFuVdH — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) August 23, 2023

India entering the elite moon landing club pic.twitter.com/aMKikdXEJK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 23, 2023

The Greatest Comeback In The History Of Space Mission 🚀 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan3 || pic.twitter.com/lWKjaKfRKP — Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) August 23, 2023

WE HAVE COME A LONG WAY! 🇮🇳 India has accomplished a historic milestone by becoming the first nation to reach the southern pole of the Moon. Knock knock @nytimes#Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/ceSj3TcLoh — BALA (@erbmjha) August 23, 2023

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also congratulated ISRO on its feat:

Tech titans also congratulated ISRO on the feat. “Congratulations India,” he wrote in a post on X.

Congratulations India 🇮🇳!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2023

Similarly, Google and Alphabet Inc Sundar Pichai, also congratulated ISRO on the occasion. “What an incredible moment! Congratulations to @isro for the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon this morning,” Pichai wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).