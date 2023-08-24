Chandrayaan-3 update: Chandrayaan-3 created history by successfully soft-landing on the surface of the moon. With this, India not only became one of the four countries to successfully land on the surface of the moon, but it also became the first country to land on the south pole of the moon. But these are not the only records that India set as it landed on the surface of the moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) livestream of Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the moon created history by becoming the most-watched livestream on YouTube.

For the unversed, ISRO started the livestream covering on Chandrayaan-3‘s descent and its landing on the surface of the moon on its official YouTube channel at around 5:20PM on August 23. Such was the public interest and anticipation that at one point, the livestream was being watched by over eight million people.

With this, Chandrayaan-3 YouTube record also surpasses an earlier record wherein the Brazil vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match garnered the attention of 6.1 million people. It also surpasses another YouTube record wherein the Brazil vs South Korea match during the same tournament garnered the attention of nearly 5.2 million people.

What the world is saying about the Chandrayaan-3 landing?

Separately, the world has congratulated ISRO and India over the remarkable feat. Everyone from tech titans to world leaders to religious leaders have shared their message over ISRO’s the achievement. Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. “I would like to applaud the head of the Indian Scientific Research Organisation (ISRO) and his team for their dedication that has made the mission possible. They have demonstrated India’s scientific and technological maturity…I am confident that the Indian Scientific Research Organisation will continue to strengthen its leadership role in further scientific endeavours,” he wrote in his message.

“Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing,” US Senator Bill Nelson, who is also NASA’s 14th administrator wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Similarly, Google’s Sundar Pichai also shared his message as India became the first country to successfully soft land near the south pole of the moon.