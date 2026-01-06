CES 2026: Google TV Gets New Gemini Features Including Nano Banana And Veo

At CES 2026, Google has announced something really useful for Google TV users. Tech giant is all set to change how Gemini works for Google TVs, beyond basic voice commands. Google says that the focus this time isn’t just on finding shows faster, but on making the TV more interactive and easier to control using natural language. Also Read: Miss Physical Keyboards? Clicks Communicator Brings Them Back On Android During CES 2026

Gemini replaced Google Assistant on Google TV last year, and since then, Google has been steadily adding new abilities. At CES 2026, the company previewed a set of upgrades that bring AI-powered visuals, photo tools, and smarter TV controls to the big screen.

What’s New?

While it may not sound like a big change for many, but the one of the crucial updates is all about how Gemini responds to questions on Google TV. Instead of plain text answers, you will now see visual responses that include images, videos, and even live sports updates when relevant.

However, for more complex topics, Gemini introduces a new “Deep Dive” option. This feature offers narrated, interactive explainers designed to be easy to follow, making it useful for family viewing or casual learning without pulling out a phone or laptop.

Gemini on Google TV can now search your Google Photos library using natural language. You can ask it to find pictures of a specific person, trip, or moment, and it will surface them directly on your TV. Beyond just viewing photos, users can turn memories into cinematic slideshows or apply creative effects using Photos Remix. This makes the TV feel more like a shared family screen, rather than just a streaming device.

Nano Banana and Veo On Google TV

Google is also bringing its AI creation tools to the living room. With Nano Banana for images and Veo for video generation, users can reimagine personal photos or create original visual content directly on their TV.

This means you could generate stylised images, creative visuals, or short video concepts without needing a phone or computer.

Another practical upgrade is natural language control for TV settings. Instead of digging through menus, users can say things like “the screen is too dim” or “the dialogue is hard to hear,” and Gemini will automatically adjust picture or sound settings in real time—without interrupting what you’re watching.

Google TV Gets Gemini: Availability And Rollout

Google says these features will roll out first on select TCL Google TV devices, with support expanding to other brands in the coming months. The updates require Android TV OS 14 or newer and will initially be available in select regions and languages.