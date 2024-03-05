BYD Seal India launch: Electric Vehicle manufacturing giant, BYD or Build Your Dreams, expanded its portfolio in India today by launching BYD Seal EV. The company had opened its EV for bookings last month. And now, just a week later, the company has officially launched the BYD Seal in India with a range of 650Km and an ‘Ocean Aesthetics’ design.

Ahead of the BYD Seal sale in India, take a look at its detailed features, specifications and India price.

BYD Seal India price and availability

The newly launched BYD Seal comes at a starting price of Rs 41 lakhs for the Dynamic variant that offers a range of 510 Km and is a rear-wheel drive. The SUV is also available in Premium variant that costs Rs 45.55 lakhs, has a range of 650 Km and is a rear-wheel drive, and Performance variant that costs Rs 53 lakh, offers a range of 580 Km and is an all-wheel drive.

