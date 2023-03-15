comscore BlackBerry has new announcement for India, but not related to phones
BlackBerry has new announcement for India, but not related to phones

Once a popular smartphone brand, BlackBerry is now focusing on software-defined-vehicles, and as a part of its effort, launched a new innovation centre.

BlackBerry on Wednesday announced its new ‘IoT Center of Excellence, Engineering and Innovation’ in Hyderabad, which will recruit the country’s best-embedded software engineers to help build the next generation of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and advance innovation in other Internet of Things industries.

By the end of 2023, the company said that the Hyderabad facility, which is expected to be the second largest in the world for BlackBerry’s IoT division after Canada, is expected to house over 100 software engineers in a variety of technology positions and skill sets, including senior management, technical project management, product engineering, cloud software development, integration, and service delivery.

“We are pleased to expand BlackBerry IoT’s global software innovation network in Hyderabad, underscoring our commitment to serve our customers and partners and continue our rapid growth as an IoT software leader, especially in the automotive sector,” Mattias Eriksson, President of BlackBerry IoT, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the teams will first use the QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) evaluation hardware and software to design and accelerate the development of systems that are safe, secure and offer real-time performance, which is responsible for innovation, embedded software product development and engineering services.

“This facility will help BlackBerry IoT to co-develop and co-innovate more closely with our customers and partners based in India, giving talented developers and engineers the opportunity to build the best solutions for complex problems for automotive and other embedded software industries,” Eriksson added.

BlackBerry IVY software development is scheduled to begin in 2023, bringing developers and OEMs with operations in India closer to the innovation cycle and providing access to benefits such as optimised data processing via on-vehicle machine learning (ML).

  Published Date: March 15, 2023 2:32 PM IST
