BGMI 4.5 update to bring Naruto-themed maps, Kurama Boss Battle, Ninja abilities and collectibles

KRAFTON India has officially announced the BGMI 4.5 update, and this time the publisher has collaborated with Naruto. With this partnership, the battle royale game is getting a complete anime-themed makeover from July 16 to September 14, 2026. Instead of adding a few character skins or cosmetic items, the update changes large parts of the gameplay with new locations, abilities, game modes, boss battles, and collectible rewards inspired by Naruto. Also Read: BGMI 4.5 update to add Ferrari cars, new themed events, exclusive in-game rewards

According to KRAFTON India, the collaboration transforms parts of Erangel and Livik into locations inspired by the Hidden Leaf Village, giving players a chance to explore some of the most recognisable places from the Naruto universe while playing regular matches. Also Read: BGMI 4.4 update rolling out on May 20: Full release timings for Android, iPhone and APK users

Hidden Leaf Village comes to BGMI

The update introduces several Naruto-themed locations across the map. Players will be able to visit the Hidden Leaf Village, Hokage Rock, Naruto’s Apartment, the Ninja Academy and Ichiraku Ramen Shop. Other well-known locations from the anime, including the Great Naruto Bridge, Chunin Exam Arena and Valley of the End, have also been recreated inside the game. Also Read: BGMI adds cricket league minigame during IPL season: Features, rewards, how to play

The update doesn’t stop with map changes. KRAFTON has also added underground secret rooms and redesigned parts of existing BGMI locations to match the Hidden Leaf Village theme. Players will also come across cinematic moments during matches, including an animated recreation of Naruto and Sasuke’s final battle at the Valley of the End.

Other additions include the Kurama Memory Space, a Group Photo Mode with anime-inspired backgrounds, a Naruto-themed in-flight sequence before landing, a Ninja Gathering Ceremony and special lobby music based on the anime.

New jutsu, Kurama boss battle and voice controls

Combat also gets a major update with several signature ninja abilities from Naruto becoming part of gameplay. Players can use Rasengan for close-range attacks, Chidori for fast strikes, Flying Raijin Jutsu for teleportation, Great Fireball Jutsu to attack enemies with flames, Shadow Clone Jutsu to confuse opponents and Earth Style Mud Wall to create defensive cover during fights.

KRAFTON has also introduced Reanimation Jutsu, which lets players revive teammates during matches. Players can also use the Tailed Beast Cloak to tap into Kurama’s power during battles, while the Ninja Run ability lets them move around the map much faster than usual.

One of the biggest additions in the update is the multi-phase Kurama Boss Battle, where players fight the Nine-Tailed Fox. Apart from that, the update also introduces the Nine-Tails Special Match, Valley of the End solo duels and Defend Konoha Mode, where players work together against incoming attacks.

Another feature arriving with the collaboration is Voice-Activated Ninjutsu. Players can trigger selected jutsu simply by speaking into their device’s microphone, adding a different way to use abilities during combat.

Naruto-themed rewards and collectibles

The update also brings a large collection of Naruto-themed rewards. The Naruto Gold Spin includes Naruto Sage Mode, Naruto Six Paths Mode, the upgradeable Nine-Tails Fury AUG and several returning Naruto cosmetics.

Players progressing through the Naruto Mini Royale Pass can unlock Red-tier and Pink-tier character sets, along with a Naruto-themed Monster Truck.

The collaboration also introduces several collectible items, including the rare Kurama Card, Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura Cards, and the Blazing Sun Karambit Card inspired by the anime.

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The Naruto collaboration will remain available in BGMI from July 16 until September 14, giving players nearly two months to explore the themed locations, complete new game modes, unlock rewards and experience one of the biggest anime crossovers the game has received so far.