Best smartwatches under Rs 30,000 in 2026 perfect for moms with health tracking and stylish design

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Jan 19, 2026, 12:48 PM (IST)
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is priced at Rs 23,990. It is a GPS-enabled smartwatch with an AMOLED screen and up to 11 days of battery life. The watch comes with a slate aluminium bezel, black case, and silicone strap, delivering essential fitness and health tracking features.
The Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 is priced at Rs 27,925. It features a 44mm AMOLED touchscreen with a multicolour dial and runs on Google Wear OS. The watch includes GPS, heart-rate tracking, a built-in speaker, music storage, and phone notifications.
Priced at Rs 30,999, the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm) comes with Bluetooth connectivity and a sleek silver finish. It runs on a 3nm processor and has dual GPS, sapphire glass, and an aluminium armour frame. The watch can monitor blood pressure, ECG, heart rate, vascular load, and even includes an antioxidant index.
The Garmin Forerunner 165 is priced at Rs 24,990. It is designed for runners and features a colourful AMOLED display with built-in GPS. The watch tracks workouts accurately and provides detailed metrics and recovery insights to help improve performance.
Priced at Rs 24,999, the Amazfit Balance 2 Smart Watch comes with a 47mm AMOLED display protected by sapphire glass. It offers dual-band GPS, a 21-day battery life, and tracks over 170 sports modes. The watch works with Android and iPhone devices and provides detailed health and activity data.
Priced at Rs 24,999, the Withings ScanWatch 2 is a 38mm hybrid smartwatch. It tracks ECG, SpO2, body temperature, sleep, respiratory rate, and menstrual cycles. The watch works with both Android and iOS and has a long 30-day battery life.
The CARBINOX Blaze Smart Watch costs Rs 27,975. It is a durable GPS smartwatch with an IP69K waterproof rating. The watch supports calling, offers over 170 sports modes, and has a Gorilla Glass display. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.
The LICHIGY Smart Watch is available at Rs 29,128. It features GPS, a 50-day battery life, and a 1.43-inch AMOLED HD screen. The watch supports Bluetooth calling, has an AI voice assistant, and is built with a rugged, full-metal military design. It is water-resistant up to 5ATM.
