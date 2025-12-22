ASUS Launches AI-Powered VM670KA All-In-One PC In India: Check Price Here

ASUS has expanded its all-in-one PC lineup in India with the launch of the ASUS VM670KA AiO (27-inch). The new model is positioned as a powerful yet clutter-free desktop for users who want a clean setup without compromising on performance. The VM670KA is also marketed as India’s first AI-powered AiO PC with Copilot+ certification. Also Read: Asus ExpertBook B5 Review: Solid, secure, and surprisingly smart for business professionals

The ASUS VM670KA AiO is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, paired with a dedicated 50 TOPS NPU. It runs on Windows 11 and is certified as a Copilot+ PC, which supports upcoming AI features baked into Microsoft’s ecosystem. Also Read: 8 Top Value-For-Money Laptops Under Rs 1 Lakh In 2025

ASUS VM670KA AiO: ALL You Need To Know

The VM670KA features a 27-inch Full HD IPS display with a 178-degree viewing angle and a 93% screen-to-body ratio. The display also supports touch input, allowing users to swipe, drag, and interact directly on the screen. For long working hours, the panel is TÜV Rheinland certified, which helps reduce eye strain. On the audio side, the AiO comes with dual 5W stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and AI-powered two-way noise cancellation for clearer video calls.

The ASUS VM670KA ships with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, expandable up to 2TB. Connectivity options are well covered, with five USB ports, including USB Type-C, HDMI-in support for external displays, and Wi-Fi 7 for faster and more stable wireless performance.

Design-wise, ASUS has kept things minimal as it brings the slimmer chassis and improved cable management. Moreover, it offers a retractable camera housing.

ASUS VM670KA AiO Price And Availability

The ASUS VM670KA AiO starts at Rs 1,09,990 in India. It’s available at ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop, ASUS Hybrid Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart and Amazon. ASUS also offers no-cost EMI options up to 24 months, 0% down payment, and monthly plans starting from Rs 4,583