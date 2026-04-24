Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced release date out: PC specs, price, pre-order details

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is finally confirmed and will release on July 9, bringing back one of the most popular Assassin’s Creed titles with a fresh layer of upgrades. This isn’t just a basic remaster. The game has been rebuilt with updated visuals, reworked gameplay systems, and some new content added on top of the original story. Also Read: Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered free access rolls out to millions: Who can claim and how

The overall experience stays familiar. You still play as Edward Kenway, sailing through the Caribbean, taking part in naval battles, and moving through a story that mixes pirates and the Assassin-Templar conflict. Also Read: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced set for April 23 reveal, gameplay expected

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced release date, platforms

The game is set to launch on July 9, 2026. It will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Also Read: Steam free games alert: 20+ titles available to try right now

On PC, you can play it through Steam, Epic Games Store, or the Ubisoft Store. It will also be available through Ubisoft+ and cloud platforms like GeForce Now.

What’s new in Resynced

This version brings a noticeable visual upgrade. The game runs on an updated version of Ubisoft’s Anvil engine, which improves lighting, water physics, and overall environment detail.

Visual upgrades are there, but the gameplay changes matter more here. Combat feels a bit quicker, with better parry timing and smoother weapon use. There are also new enemy types added into the mix. Stealth has been tweaked too, with more flexibility in movement and better use of shadows.

Naval gameplay, which was already a big part of Black Flag, has been expanded further. You can now use new ship weapons and assign officers to the Jackdaw, each bringing their own abilities during battles.

There are also a few additions in terms of missions and story bits, along with more ways to customise your ship. Even small things like new sea shanties and pets on the ship have been included.

PC requirements and performance

Setting Resolution / FPS CPU GPU RAM Storage OS Minimum 1080p, 30FPS, Low Intel Core i7-8700K / Ryzen 5 3600 GTX 1660 (6GB) / RX 5500XT (8GB) / Intel Arc A580 (8GB) 16GB 65GB SSD Windows 11 Recommended 1080p, 60FPS, Medium Intel Core i5-10600K / Ryzen 5 3600 RTX 3060 (12GB) / RX 6600XT (8GB) / Intel Arc B580 (12GB) 16GB 65GB SSD Windows 11 High (2K) 1440p, 60FPS, High Intel Core i5-11600K / Ryzen 5 5600X RTX 3080 (10GB) / RX 6800XT (16GB) 16GB 65GB SSD Windows 11 Ultra (4K) 4K, 60FPS, Ultra Intel Core i7-12700K / Ryzen 7 5700X3D RTX 4090 (24GB) / RX 7900XTX (24GB) 16GB 65GB SSD Windows 11

The game is designed to scale across different hardware. For minimum settings at 1080p 30FPS, you will need a GTX 1660 or similar GPU, along with 16GB RAM and an SSD.

For higher settings, the requirements go up significantly. Playing at 1440p or 4K with ray tracing will need GPUs like RTX 3080 or RTX 4090.

The game also comes with support for upscaling and frame generation, so if your setup supports it, you should be able to get better performance without dropping too much on visuals.

PS5 features

On PS5, you’ll notice things like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers through the DualSense controller. It just adds a bit more feel while playing. There are also a couple of graphics options — one that runs at 60FPS for smoother gameplay, and another at 30FPS that focuses more on visual quality.

Loading times are faster due to SSD support, and 3D audio is included as well.

Price, editions and pre-order

The Standard Edition is priced at $59.99 (Rs 4,199 in India). The Deluxe Edition costs $69.99 (Rs 4,899) and includes additional in-game items.

There is also a Collector’s Edition priced at $199.99, which comes with physical items like an Edward Kenway figurine, steelbook, and other collectibles.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Players who pre-order the game will get access to the Blackbeard-themed content pack, which includes weapons and a costume. The game is already available for pre-order across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.