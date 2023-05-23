comscore
Artifact will now let you flag clickbait articles

Artifact, the AI-powered news app from Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, has launched a new feature which will let users flag articles they think are clickbait.

  • Artifact has introduced a new feature for its users.
  • The feature lets you flag clickbait articles.
  • You can flag an article as clickbait by long pressing it in the feed.
Users can find the option to flag something as clickbait in the three dots menu in an article or by pressing and holding on to an article in their feed. Also Read - Instagram co-founders announce Artifact, a TikTok-like app for text

“You can now flag articles as clickbait from the “a” menu when reading an article or from long-press when in Feed. We will use your flag as a signal in ranking so we can better prioritise helpful articles over misleading ones for the community,” Artifact said in a blogpost.

Along with Mark as clickbait feature, the company also launched other features, such as the ability to react to an article and share articles as images.

The ability to react to an article will let users add an emoji reaction to any article to express how they feel about it.

To react, users just need to tap the heart icon at the bottom of an article or long-press on an article from Feed.

With the share article as an image, users will now be able to share a visual of an article so friends can quickly see what an article is about.

“Just tap the share arrow on any article and select the ‘Share as Image’ option. You can also share directly to IG Stories or send an excerpt from the article by selecting text and tapping the arrow icon that pops up,” the company said.

This feature will be rolling out on Android later this week.

IANS

  • Published Date: May 23, 2023 8:25 PM IST
