Artifact, TikTok-style news app created by Instagram cofounders, now open to public

Artifact, a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personalised news feed application by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, is now available to everyone, along with new features. Now, anyone can download and use the new application and no waitlist or phone number is required, the Artifact team wrote in a blog post on Wednesday. The application is available for both iOS and Android users. Also Read - Instagram co-founders announce Artifact, a TikTok-like app for text

With the new version of the Artifact application, users can connect their contacts and see articles that are popular in their network. “By connecting your contacts, you’ll start seeing articles with a special badge when they’ve been read by at least several of your contacts,” the team said. Artifact is very similar to TikTok except that it is for news articles instead of videos.

Moreover, the company also added another tool to help users visualise reading history. After reading 10 articles, users will be able to see statistics on what they read the most from their profile. Users will see a thumbs-down icon on every article page so that they can tell the company “why you don’t like an article or publisher and take action to see fewer articles like it or less from that publisher”.

Users can also add a phone number from their “Profile” which will save their preferences and history. “Adding a phone number allows you to log in across devices or regain access if you get a new phone,” the team explained.

The app’s waitlist was opened to the public last month.

