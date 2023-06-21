Apple's Self Service Repair programme now available for iPhone 14 series

Apple has announced that its Self Service Repair programme is now available for the iPhone 14 lineup and additional Mac models, including the 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro powered by M2 chips. With the expansion of the programme, users of the newer Apple devices can repair devices on their own with the right set of tools. Also Read - Apple’s iPhone 16 may get Wi-Fi 7: Ming Chi Kuo

"Since April 2022, Self Service Repair has given anyone with experience repairing electronic devices access to the same manuals, genuine Apple parts, and tools used at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Service Providers," the iPhone maker said.

The tech giant will also make the System Configuration process used for iPhone repairs, such as displays, batteries, and cameras, even easier to use. System Configuration is a post-repair software tool that makes sure that repairs with genuine Apple parts are completed correctly and are working properly.

“Self Service Repair users can now initiate System Configuration by placing their devices into Diagnostics mode and following onscreen prompts,” the iPhone maker said.

Users now don’t have to contact the programme’s support team to run the final step of a repair, but the team will still be available to assist as needed.

“Self Service Repair will also be available for the TrueDepth camera and a top speaker for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, as well as Mac desktops with M1, in the US, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK,” it added.

— Written with inputs from IANS