Apple Vision Pro game controller and accessories coming soon: Report

Apple Vision Pro was the showstopper at the WWDC 2023. While Apple has announced the headset, it will go on sale starting next year. So there have to be accessories that accompany the Vision Pro to give the user an immersive experience.

New patents filed by Apple in the U.S. reveal that the company is working on game controllers and accessories like carry cases for the Apple Vision Pro. Both patents point out that Apple will be building a host of accessories before Vision Pro goes up for sale.

Apple Vision Pro detachable game controller

Patently Apple reports that the U.S. Patent Office published a patent application from Apple. This application is about a detachable game controller, as shown in the image above. The patent says that the controller can be used with TVs, computers, tablets, and also head-mounted devices.

So it is safe to say that the Apple Vision Pro game controller will also be compatible with Apple TV, Macs, and possibly the iPad and the iPhone lineups. However, if we go with the separable design, it is safe to assume that this controller is made with immersion in mind.

The patent says that when the controller is attached as a single unit, it can be used as a conventional gamepad. However, the same patent says the device can also detect a user’s hand position for navigating augmented reality.

Apple Vision Pro accessories

Coming to the accessories part, Apple has covered multiple cases and covers for the Apple Vision Pro. These include leather cases, leather straps, and even leather wallets. However, this is a broad patent so we cannot tell what all Apple is making for the Vision Pro.

But it is safe to assume that there will be differently-styled cases and accessories. It remains to be seen what Apple creates for the Vision Pro since the device has a lot of sensitive parts and is likely to get a game controller in the future.